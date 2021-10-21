Community news: Darien Library invites families to Early Literacy Festival, and more

The Darien Library is hosting an Early Literacy Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, with activities, crafts, stories, sing-a-longs, and a visit with a story time character at this family-friendly event.

This in-person event will be held outdoors in the courtyard of the library, which is located at 1441 Post Road in Darien.

Attendees can take a stroll along the library’s StoryWalk and sign up for the the library’s new 1,000 Before Kindergarten program. Masks are required to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, due to space limitations.

Adults are encouraged to read together with their young children through the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The program helps families to introduce children to as many vocabulary words as possible before they enter kindergarten.

Participants in the program can log books that they have read over and over again; books that they have heard read aloud to them at story times at the library; audiobooks; and books in different languages.

Any child who has not yet entered kindergarten can sign up to participate in the program by stopping by the Children’s Library Desk. The children will receive a reading tally log for the first 100 books that they have read, a growth chart with book suggestions, early literacy tips and a sticker.

Once the first log is completed, parents and their children are asked to bring back their first reading log together to the library to get their next reading log, another sticker and to check out more books from the library.

Children who participate in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program will earn special prizes when logs are submitted for the first 100 books, for the next 500 books, and when all 1,000 books are logged for the program.

In case of bad weather for the Early Literacy Festival on Sunday, the Darien Library will update its website at www.darienlibrary.org/event/5330.

Workshop for women about retirement

The Darien Library is presenting a virtual workshop event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, that focuses on helping women prepare for the retirement stage of life.

Investment adviser Michael Alimo will discuss the challenges that can arise before or during retirement for women due to divorce, separation, widowhood or outliving one’s spouse.

The workshop will review strategies to prepare for any scenario, including building a better retirement plan and future.

Alimo began his career 30 years ago working for various Wall Street brokerage houses. The last 18 years have been devoted to serving clientele around New England at his USA Financial & Tax Services. With a focus on retirement planning and risk management, his services portfolio includes: comprehensive financial planning; investment and portfolio management; wealth preservation and transfer strategies; individual, business and estate tax planning; IRA and 401K rollovers; education funding; Insurance and Long-Term Care planning, as well as tax preparation.

In gratitude for many years of business and support from clients around the state, Alimo remains committed to giving back to the community via informational presentations and educational workshops like this one. He has hosted many seminars, speaking to groups about a broad array of financial, investment and retirement topics.

Register for the event on the Darien Library’s website for the occasion at darienlibrary.org/event/5268. It will be held on Zoom.

Memoir class participants to write own stories

The Darien Library is offering “Tell Me Your Story,” a six-week short-form memoir class for aspiring writers, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Participants will work on telling their own stories and developing as truth speakers with a goal of becoming a strong, clear narrator. Participants will read and discuss examples of personal writing, explore essential aspects of personal stories through discussions, and build toward one piece for a reading and workshopping session on the last day of class.

Jamie Passaro, the instructor, has had articles, interviews and essays published in The New York Times, Oregon Humanities, The Washington Post parenting blog, TheAtlantic.com, The Sun and Utne Magazine, among others.

Register for the virtual series on the Darien Library’s website at darienlibrary.org/event/5235. It will be held on Zoom.

Author to speak on ‘Unearthing The Secret Garden’

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore are welcoming back author Marta McDowell for a virtual event to discuss her new book, “Unearthing The Secret Garden,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

In her new book, McDowell explores how gardening inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett, the author of the beloved children's classic “The Secret Garden.”

In “Unearthing The Secret Garden,” McDowell delves into Burnett’s professional and gardening life and reminds readers why “The Secret Garden” continues to resonate with readers more than a century after it was published. This book is a must-read for fans of “The Secret Garden.”

McDowell teaches landscape history and horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden.

Register for the event on the Darien Library’s website at darienlibrary.org/event/5154. It will be held on Zoom.