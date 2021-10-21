Community news: Darien Library invites families to Early Literacy Festival, and more Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 1:26 p.m.
The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore are welcoming author Marta McDowell for a discussion of her new book, “Unearthing The Secret Garden,” at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Darien Library is presenting a virtual workshop event at 7 p.m., Oct. 21, that focuses on helping women prepare for the retirement stage of life.
The Darien Library is offering a six week short-form memoir virtual series class for aspiring writers beginning at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Darien Library to host Early Literacy Festival
The Darien Library is hosting an Early Literacy Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, with activities, crafts, stories, sing-a-longs, and a visit with a story time character at this family-friendly event.