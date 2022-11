This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Darien Junior Cheerleading Squad took part in the homecoming festivities, cheering alongside the high school squad during the Darien High football game against Greenwich High on Saturday at Darien High School.

There was also a ceremony honoring all of the teams in the Darien Junior Football League, the Darien Junior Cheerleading program and their coaches.

The cheerleading squad's coaches are Amanda Harchuck, Jeanne Zimmer, Doreen Godfrey, Rachel Sharon and Caroline Jennings.

In the homecoming football game, Darien fell to Greenwich, 28-20. It was the Blue Waves first loss to the Cardinals since 2007.

Fundraiser to help resident with cerebral palsy

There will be a fundraiser and birthday celebration to support lifelong Darien resident Freddie Tuccinardi from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Piedmont Club at 152 Hecker Ave. in Darien.

The event will raise money to pay for needed physical therapy for Tuccinardi, who has cerebral palsy. The event will also celebrate Tuccinardi's 40th birthday.

Darien schools to host a parent workshop

Marc A. Brackett, founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and a professor in the Child Study Center at Yale University, will speak at a parent workshop in Darien about social and emotional learning.

Brackett is also the lead developer of the RULER app and author of “Permission to Feel: Unlocking the Power of Emotions to Help Our Kids, Ourselves, and Our Society Thrive."

Parents of all grade levels are invited to attend the workshop, which will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the auditorium of Darien High School at 80 High School Lane.

Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley said the event will offer an opportunity for parents to learn more about the RULER framework that teachers and students are using in Darien schools.

Community steps up for Out of the Darkness event

Students and staff members from the Darien Public Schools participated in a recent Out of the Darkness Community Walk event in Westport.

Darien Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley thanked them for their involvement.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the event, which raised over $130,000 for programs to raise awareness of the issue.

More information on the issue is available via the Mental Health Resources link on the school district’s website at www.darienps.org/parents/mental-health-resources.

Five town groups celebrate a man of many titles

Five groups in town are joining forces to celebrate a man of many titles, Chris Filmer, at an event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Darien Community Association at 274 Middlesex Road.

A wine reception with light hors d'oeuvres will follow the remarks.

RSVPs can be made by Nov. 7, to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOhroP57nlRj8gVW_ShYcrZw7yGMxgpkRRhfmeimuIAp47yQ/viewform.

The groups hosting the event are the Darien Land Trust, the Darien Parks and Recreation Department, the Darien Nature Center, and the Friends of Selleck Woods retirement community.

Filmer has had a positive impact on many organizations and initiatives in town through his contributions.

Foundations in Education prepares for gala

The Foundations in Education organization has announced its 2023 Gala Committee Chairs for its gala event on Thursday, April 27, in Darien.

The chairs will be Jennifer and Christopher St. Victor-de Pinho of Ridgefield. They will lead the preparations for the gala, which the theme of “Let There Be Bright!”

The gala will be held at Woodway Country Club in Darien.

Proceeds will benefit Foundations in Education, a Bridgeport-based organization that strengthens and transforms Catholic education in the Diocese of Bridgeport. It supports innovation in academic and extra-curriculum programs, fosters opportunities for the professional development of school leaders and provides scholarship assistance to low-income families.

The St. Victor-de Pinhos are joined on the Gala Committee by Marigle Barrigan and Barbara Ripp of Greenwich, Lisa Ferraro Martino of New Canaan, Christa FitzPatrick of Darien, Michele Mitola and Jody Myers of Fairfield and Mary Donovan of Stamford.

Auctioneer Bobby D of the Inspire Hearts fundraising company will return. He helped the organization raise over $1.3 million in 2021.

For more information on the foundation or the gala, or to volunteer, contact Emily Carriero at emily@foundationsineducation.org, or visit www.foundationsineducation.org.