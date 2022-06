This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Darien Community Association will hold its annual meeting June 3 with coffee at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting at 10 a.m.

Featured guests will be Taylor Carter and Liz Geiger, hosts of the podcast “Now We’re Talking Darien,” who will be in conversation with S.E. Cupp, a CNN commentator and Darien resident. Carter and Geiger launched the podcast in spring 2021, talking about the town they live in and love. They have hosted more than 40 podcasts, showcasing all aspects of life in Darien.

The talk will be preceded by several minutes of DCA business, including a vote on its board of director slate for 2022-23. The Community Association is located at 274 Middlesex Road.

The event is free for DCA members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, visit dariendca.org/dca-board-of-directors-proposed-slate-2020-21/ or call 203-655-9050, Ext. 10, by noon June 2.

Quiz Bowl team makes playoffs

The Team A from Darien High School made the playoffs at the Quiz Bowl national championship tournament over Memorial Day weekend.

The two teams from DHS joined 270 other top quiz bowl teams at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis hotel for the 2022 High School National Championship Tournament.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition, and team collaboration.

The Team A members were Michael Dong, Evan O’Rourke, Rajiv Pujara, and Darryl Wang. The Team B members were Felix Absolonne, Nikhil Arjunan, Tristan Ebrahimi, John Lazzara, Lucas O’Flanagan and Arjun Vaidya. The teams were coached by John Gearty and Dan Record.

Darien A finished the preliminary rounds with a record of 7-3, which qualified them for the playoffs. Darien B finished the preliminary rounds with a 5-5 record.

There were some tense moments for the teams. The A team defeated Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech A from Alexandria, Va., by the narrow margin of 310-290 during a Round 22. Darien A’s run ended when they lost to Homestead from Cupertino, Calif., in a round 24.

Darien B was on the brink of elimination when it defeated Cistercian B from Irving, Texas, in a round 7 to stay alive. But the team suffered a narrow loss to Saline, Mich., of 240-235 during a Round 16, ending their play.

The A team finished in 24th place, the best performance by any team from Connecticut. The B team finished in 117th place.

The tournament champion was the A team from Detroit Catholic Central High School of Novi, Mich.

Atria to host art show, reception

The Atria Darien retirement community will host an art show opening and wine reception from 5 to 7 p.m. June 2 in its Gratia Gillespie Art Gallery, featuring the work of local artist Teo Kristensen.

The upcoming exhibit is titled “Time and Tides Boats.” Also, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of any artwork will be donated to Ukranian relief efforts.

For more information, call Atria Darien resident relations director Kate Bacon at 475-328-1909. Atria is located at 50 Ledge Road.

Geary Gallery to present ‘Ocean View Series’

The Geary Gallery of Darien will present an exhibit titled “Ocean View Series” through Thursday, June 30.

Admission is free, and the public is invited.

The Geary Gallery at 576 Boston Post Road is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. For information, call 203-655-6633 or visit gearygallery.com

Pollinator Pathway receives second grant

The Darien Pollinator Pathway has used the proceeds of its second grant in 2022, which came from the nonprofit organization One Tree Planted, to buy more than 40 trees and shrubs to plant near the pond at Cherry Lawn Park.

The Darien Parks and Recreation Department is a partner in the project.

Volunteers are invited to help with the planting work on Saturday, June 4. Everyone taking part should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the gazebo in the park. Work will continue until noon. Bring gloves, a hat, sunscreen and a shovel if possible.

YWCA selects Women of Distinction

The YWCA Darien/Norwalk has announced the honorees for its 2022 Women of Distinction Awards, which will be presented at its annual luncheon on Friday, June 10, at the Woodway Country Club.

The honorees are: Dr. Amanda Craig, Anne Downey, Allegra Erickson, Mary Forman Flynn, Dr. Katie Takayasu and Sarah Woodberry. Olivia Punishill and Colby Dineen will be honored as Young Women of Distinction, recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of a woman under 21.

Local residents, nonprofit leaders and business owners nominate women who live or work in the community, whose significant contributions have made a difference in the community. The YWCA Darien/Norwalk Women of Distinction Nomination Committee reviews the nominations and selects the honorees.

For tickets or information, visit https://ywcadn.org or call 203-655-2535.

Leaders join speakers series

The Darien Community Association’s series called “Darien Neighbors, Global Players” is returning for its fifth year.

The annual fundraiser welcomes industry innovators who call Darien their home to take part in the acclaimed speaker series.

On June 2, Bob Sauerberg, lead director at Reddit and former president/CEO of Conde Nast, will speak on “From Magazines To Memes” in conversation with Jeff Hamill, executive vice president of Hearst Magazines.

On June 8, Tom Arrix, founder of Get Joy and former vice president of Facebook, will take part in a talk on “Thumbs Up to Paws Up” in conversation with Charlie Hannigan, managing director of Oak Hill Advisors.

Both events begin at 7 p.m. with a reception, and the presentation at 7:45 p.m.

In-person/virtual tickets are for $30 for DCA members, and $45 for nonmembers. To purchase, visit dariendca.org or call 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

Tours offered of the Glass House

The Darien Community Association will offer a tour of The Glass House and Galleries from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 6.

All tours originate from its Visitor Center and Design Store at 199 Elm St. in New Canaan. Parking is available a block away in municipal metered lots. Visitors are taken to and from the site in a shuttle bus from the Visitor Center.

The cost is $50 for DCA members, or $60 for nonmembers. Registration is required by noon Friday, June 3, at dariendca.org or 203-655-9050.

Buy balloon bouquets for grads

The Depot is taking balloon bouquet orders to congratulate Darien High School Blue Wave graduates.

The balloon bouquets can be ordered to recognize and celebrate any Darien High School graduate.

Each bouquet contains three inflated mylar balloons that will be hand-delivered and tied to your mailbox by noon on Friday, June 17, the day of the DHS graduation.

The cost is $30 per bouquet. The deadline to order is 5 p.m. June 9 at https://dariendepot.com.