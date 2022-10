This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Olivia "Liv" Peters, a member of the Class of 2022 at Darien High School, ran the flag out before the West Point football game against Colgate University on Saturday, Oct. 15.

West Point won the home game, 42-17.

Peters is a plebe, or a freshman, at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point in New York, where she enrolled after graduating from Darien High School.

Author to speak on 'Rebels at Sea'

The Darien Library, along with the Darien Sail and Power Squadron, will welcome Eric Jay Dolin for a discussion of his book, "Rebels At Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution."

The free presentation will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the auditorium at the Darien Library at 1441 Post Road.

Registration is requested by visiting www.darienlibrary.org/event/rebels-sea-privateering-american-revolution.

The presentation will be of special interest to local boaters. Dolin offers a new look at the American Revolution, from the vantage point of pirivateers who were critical to the war's outcome.

There will be tales of daring maneuvers and deadly encounters as the thousands of privateers, armed with cannons, swivel guns, muskets and pikes, tormented the British on the Atlantic and in bays and harbors on both sides of the ocean.

Birds of prey demonstration rescheduled

The "Skyhunters in Flight: Birds of Prey Demo" has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Darien Community Association at 274 Middlesex Road.

The event is an entertaining and action-oriented program for adults and children ages 3 and up. It offers an up-close look at live owls, hawks and falcons from around the world, and is led by Master Falconer Brian Bradley.

Admission is $15 for DCA members and $20 for nonmembers. A ticket for one adult with children is $25, and a family ticket is $40. The event was previously postponed due to bad weather.

For more information and to register, visit dariendca.org/skyhunters-in-flight-birds-of-prey-demonstration.

DCA sets dates for upcoming events

The Darien Community Association has announced "save the dates" for some of its upcoming events.

The late fall events are:

- Mother/Daughter Nutcracker Tea on Sunday, Nov. 27;

- Greenhouse Group Wreath Workshop on Thursday, Dec. 1; and

- Christmas Tea on Thursday, Dec. 8.

For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://dariendca.org/.

Darien Arts Center installs new lighting system

The Darien Arts Center has completed the installation of an LED lighting system that was funded by a $100,000 grant from the Darien Foundation.

The foundation and the DAC are two nonprofit organizations in town.

The professionally designed lighting system provides the DAC's Weatherstone Studio with modern equipment that provides optimal lighting for theater, dance and music performances.

The system also provides expanded capabilities for visual arts classes and art shows as well as ease of operation for more complicated lighting scenarios.

The project was also supported by private donors of the Darien Arts Center.

Podcast produces four-part series on adolescent mental health

"Now We’re Talking Darien," a local podcast that focuses on the town, is launching a four-part series tackling the topic of adolescent mental health.

In the podcast's episodes, a number of community members will be interviewed to discuss the topic from different angles.

The series comes in the wake of a decision by the Darien Public Schools to hire a director of mental health to address students' needs. The Board of Education approved the new position as part of the school district's plan to address growing concerns for student well-being after the deaths of three Darien High School students last spring.

Also, this month, the Darien Youth Depot began partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to open a new support group for parents concerned about their children's mental health.

The podcast, which is co-hosted by Elizabeth Geiger and Taylor Carter, can be found online at nwtdarien.com.

The podcast focuses on brining long-format content to the town of Darien that’s about the town.

Grieb's Pharmacy celebrates 75 years of service

Darien First Selectman Monica McNally, state Rep. Terrie Wood, and Congressional candidate Jayme Stevenson, who are all Republicans, recently stopped by Grieb's Pharmacy to celebrate the pharmacy's 75th year of service to the community.

The pharmacy is located at 1021 Post Road in Darien.