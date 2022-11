Darien High School's Theatre 308 club is presenting its fall production of "The Tempest," offering an original, imaginative and music-filled take on the classic by William Shakespeare.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 in the DHS auditorium.

An evening at "The Tempest" promises moving performances, eye-catching sets and effects, elaborate costumes, a live folk-rock band and original music composed by DHS senior John Raskopf.

Under the direction of Andrew Rejan, the play's setting is influenced by the Woodstock rock concert of 1969, while maintaining the authenticity of Shakespeare’s original language.

The show is the culmination of two months of work for over 60 students, actors, musicians, choreographers, stage crew members and production designers.

Tickets, $10 for students and senior citizens and $20 for adults, can be purchased at theatre308.org or at the door.

Senior citizens invited to dress rehearsal

Darien's senior citizens are invited to attend a dress rehearsal of "The Tempest" as staged by the Darien High School Theatre 308 club at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

The opportunity is offered by At Home in Darien, a nonprofit organization.

Senior citizens can enjoy the show for free at the rehearsal and without the crowds that are expected at the weekend performances.

Using volunteer drivers as well as its professional drivers, At Home In Darien has arranged for transportation beginning at about 6:30 p.m.

Senior citizens can be picked up at their homes and will be returned home safely after the show.

For more information and to reserve a seat and transportation, call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227 or visit www.athomeindarien.org.

Town to observe Veterans Day holiday

The town will observe the Veterans Day holiday with a ceremony Friday in the Veterans Circle in front of Darien Town Hall.

The event will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6933 in Darien will perform a ceremonial flag-raising at the 20-minute event.

Members of the public will take part in readings to mark the 104th anniversary of cessation of hostilities on the Western Front, bringing World War I to an end.

The public is encouraged to attend.

United Methodist Church holds open houses/tours for preschool

The Darien United Methodist Church is holding open houses/tours for its preschool at 1 p.m. Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

For information, visit www.methodistpreschool.org or contact Methodist Family Center Preschool Director Laurie Anderson at landerson@methodistpreschool.com or 203-655-7407.

The preschool is also partnering with the Person-to-Person nonprofit organization to collect 500 pounds of nonperishable food items for families in need.

Donations can be delivered at the preschool's drop-off or pickup times. Reusable bags are also greatly appreciated.

Tienken named 2022 Realtor of the Year

Real estate agent Janine Tienken has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Darien Board of Realtors Inc, Houlihan Lawrence announced.

Tienken was chosen based on her dedication to the board and to the Darien community.

"We congratulate Janine on this prestigious award. She is a true professional who has demonstrated outstanding leadership throughout her real estate career while contributing to the local community," said Jeff Kelly, brokerage manager for Houlihan Lawrence's Darien office.

A longtime resident, Tienken has been a member of the Darien Board of Realtors since 2004, serving previously as vice president, president and director.

In her leadership roles at the Darien Board of Realtors, she was instrumental in its annual give-back to the Community Fund and other local charities. She is the current chair of the Darien board's Nominating Committee and has been at its helm for the past five years.

Her past philanthropic work includes serving as a parent leader for Person to Person's Youth Group. She recently became involved with the Darien Community Association as a sponsor in its popular speaker series.

In her long and distinguished career, Tienken has received numerous awards, including the No. 1 Real Estate Agent, Top Producer and Emerald Award winner from Houlihan Lawrence.

Tienken grew up in New Canaan and has lived in Darien with her husband and two children for 27 years. She is a role model and mentor to new agents at Houlihan Lawrence. He daughter Morgan Tienken also became a Realtor in early 2022.

Houlihan Lawrence is the leading real estate brokerage serving New York City’s northern suburbs.

DCA hosts Duo Piano Group concert

The Darien Community Association will host a fall concert for its Duo Piano Group at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at 274 Middlesex Road.

The concert, titled: “Two’s Company," will feature duo and duet piano music, featuring a diverse selection of music for four hands.

The performers will be Yoko Araki, Elizabeth Drugge Hobbs, Kathy Edwards, Fiona Hallinan, Michael Karpilow, Lisa Nakamura, Yasuko Uchida, Yuan Wang and Yuki Yamaguchi, with guest violinist Darwin Shen.

Tickets are $10 for DCA members, $15 for nonmembers and free to children 18 and under.

Reservations are requested by noon Friday by visiting dariendca.org or by calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

The DCA Duo Piano Group is a group of accomplished amateur pianists who play together for fun. Members practice weekly and perform twice-yearly concerts for the DCA. The group also performs for community groups and elder care facility residents.

Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Kathy Edwards at 203-972-3292.

Darien DAR chapter honors VFW Post 6933

The Darien Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6933 will be honored with a Connecticut Historic Preservation plaque for its building at 205 Noroton Ave.

The plaque will be presented by the Good Wife's River chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

The public is invited to attend the presentation in the Veterans Circle in front of the Darien Town Hall. The plaque will be presented after the completion of the official Darien Monuments and Ceremonies Commission Ceremony that starts at 10:45 a.m.

Attendees should arrive by 10:30 a.m. and park in the lower lot.

The historic status was awarded in 2015 to the VFW building, which is the only remaining structure from the Fitch Home for Veterans.

The DAR chapter's historian, Vigee Droesch, will make the presentation. The chapter is also honoring the VFW members for their service and thanking them for their stewardship in preserving the historic building.