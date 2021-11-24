Community news: Darien Emergency Medical Services Post 53 named 2021 volunteer service of the year

Darien has always been proud of its all volunteer Emergency Medical Services run by Darien High School students. Last month, Darien EMS Post 53 was recognized as the 2021 Volunteer EMS Service of the Year at the EMS World Expo in Atlanta.

The event was sponsored by the EMS World magazine.

Post 53 is the only high school student-driven Basic Life Support ambulance corps in the United States. Students are responsible for staffing the ambulances, overseeing operations, ordering supplies, planning the continuing education program and supporting fundraising efforts.

By graduation, the average Post 53 student has volunteered more than 5,000 hours on assignments ranging from ambulance duty to community outreach.

Post 53 partners with a fire department each spring for vehicle extrication training, and holds water rescue training each summer and winter.

Like many organizations over the past year, Post 53 pivoted to responding to COVID-related calls. Post 53 supported Darien’s vaccination clinics by providing onsite EMS services as well as vaccinations.

Post 53 volunteers are active in the Darien community, providing ambulance tours, 9-1-1 talks and safety presentations to youth groups, preschools, elementary schools and community organizations.

In addition, Post 53 is a partner with Hands for Life training around Fairfield County and certifies over 250 individuals in CPR and Automated External Defibrilator each year. It also offers standby medical services for sporting and community events.

As an all-volunteer organization, Post 53 depends 100 percent on contributions to fund operating expenses for patient care, equipment, supplies, training and vehicle maintenance.

Library starting holiday season with garden tours

The Darien Library is starting the 2021 holiday season with a virtual tour of decorated conservatories and mansions set for 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Garden designer Jana Milbocker will return to lead a tour at the Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania; the Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Delaware; the Blithewold Mansion, Gardens and Arboretum in Bristol, R.I.; and the Heritage Museums and Gardens in Massachusetts, among others.

Registration is through the website: darienlibrary.org/event/5170.

Milbocker, owner of Enchanted Gardens, a design firm in the Boston area, is the author of 2018’s “The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast” and 2020’s “The Garden Tourist’s New England.”

Milbocker is also a past president of the Holliston (Mass.) Garden Club and is active in the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Horticultural Society and Garden Communicators International.

Library commemorating 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

The Darien Library is hosting a virtual lecture on the significance of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor with historian Mark Albertson.

Registration for the lecture, set for Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the attack, is available at the library’s website, darienlibrary.org/event/5396.

Albertson, who teaches history at Norwalk Community College, is also an historical research editor at Army Aviation magazine and a longtime member of the U.S. Naval Institute.

In May 2005, he was presented with a General Assembly Citation by both houses of the Connecticut state legislature for his effort in commemorating the centennial of battleship Connecticut.

Darien Domestic Abuse Council meeting set

The November monthly meeting of the Darien Domestic Abuse Council is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Darien YWCA, 49 Old Kings Highway North.

Kimberly Watson, Intimate Partner Violence Consultant from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, will speak on “DCF as an anti racist agency.”

Members can RSVP for the meeting by contacting Rita Bailey, the Executive Director for the Darien Domestic Abuse Council, at ritabailey@aol.com.

Darien Chamber of Commerce volunteer awards announced

The 2021 Darien Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Awards are going to The Darien Men’s Association and to Sue Hayes, eight-year member of the Darien Community Association Board of Directors.

Hayes was honored for helping the Darien Community Association reinvent program delivery and provide community connection in new and innovative ways.

She also was in charge of a 2021 fundraiser to secure support, including corporate donations, for a new audio and visual technology that enabled the Darien Community Association to host hybrid events with both in-person, and remote audiences.

The Darien Men’s Association was awarded Volunteer of the Year as a group for its support of the Darien Chamber of Commerce holiday lights program and its effort each year to ensure that the holiday lights were working properly before they were put on lampposts along the Post Road during the holiday seasons.

The Darien Chamber of Commerce recognizes outstanding volunteers from its businesses, and member organizations in the community each year.

Darien Lions Club members present $10,000 check

The members of the Darien Lions Club presented a $10,000 check to the staff of the Yale Hospital Eye Center Nov. 18 at the Yale annual Breakfast fundraiser at the Italian Center in Stamford.

Stamford native, local restaurateur, former baseball player and manager and Sacred Heart University Executive Director of Athletics Bobby Valentine was the emcee for the evening.

Former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman was the keynote speaker.

The money donated to the eye center will help fund ongoing research to treat macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness.