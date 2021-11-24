Community news: Darien Emergency Medical Services Post 53 named 2021 volunteer service of the year Staff Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 11:33 a.m.
1 of5
Darien has always been proud of its all volunteer EMS, Emergency Medical Services, run by Darien High School students, and recently on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Darien EMS Post 53, was recognized through the U.S., at the EMS World Expo in Atlanta as the 2021 Volunteer EMS Service of the Year. The event was sponsored by the EMS World magazine. Pictured in the photo are: Darien EMS, Emergency Medical Services, Post 53, Elected Officers: Liv Peters, Jamie Santella, Ethan Gupta, Luke Riordan, and Emma Kinnie. Missing from the photo is: Kiran Ebrahimi.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of5
Eight year member of the Darien Community Association Board of Directors, Sue Hayes, and the Darien Men’s Association have won the 2021 Darien Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Awards from the Darien Chamber of Commerce. A photo from the event is shown.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
Eight year member of the Darien Community Association Board of Directors, Sue Hayes, and the Darien Men’s Association have won the 2021 Darien Chamber of Commerce Volunteer Awards from the Darien Chamber of Commerce. A photo from the event is shown. Pictured in the photo from the left to the right are: Bill Timm, who is Sue's dad, Sue Hayes, Joan Timm, who is Sue's mom, and Robin Hayes, who is Sue's husband.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of5
Darien EMS Post 53 2021 volunteer service of the year
Darien has always been proud of its all volunteer Emergency Medical Services run by Darien High School students. Last month, Darien EMS Post 53 was recognized as the 2021 Volunteer EMS Service of the Year at the EMS World Expo in Atlanta.