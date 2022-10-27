Community news: Darien's EMS Post 53 to host a holiday shopping fundraiser, and more

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Darien Emergency Medical Services, EMS Post 53, will hold a holiday shopping fundraiser.

It will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Nielsen's Florist and Garden Shop at 1405 Post Road, with discounts, raffles, festive displays and ideas for the holidays.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door, including beverages and hors d’oeuvres.

The Post has provided the town with high quality emergency medical services since 1970, while giving local high school students an opportunity to serve their community.

Its volunteers staff three fully equipped state-of-the-art ambulances, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Post does not rely on town funding for its annual operating budget. It gets its support from friends and neighbors.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/400908868217.

Mather Homestead opens National Parks exhibit

A new exhibit titled "Stephen Mather and the National Parks" recently opened at the Mather Homestead.

The exhibit is about the role that Stephen Tyng Mather, a self-made millionaire and conservationist, played in creating the National Park Service.

Bronze plaques in 71 parks and other locations across the country, including the Mather Homestead, recognize his contributions with the words, “There will never come an end to the good that he has done.” The exhibit is geared toward adults but includes a “kids corner” about the National Parks.

Mather was the sole owner of the Homestead from 1906 until his death in 1930.

The exhibit is open through Dec. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, although visitors are asked to call in advance. To set up another time to visit, send an email to info@matherhomestead.org.

The exhibit is in the Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center, which is also known as “the barn,” on the property at 19 Stephen Mather Road. For more information, visit www.matherhomestead.org/

Volunteers look to expand math tutoring

A volunteer group in Darien called Strength From Numbers, which provides free math tutoring to students across Fairfield County, is expanding.

The group was founded by James Strong while he was a student at Darien High School.

Strong, who is now a student at Harvard, is continuing to grow the program, which is now part of the Harvard Innovation Labs.

The program recently passed a milestone of teaching over 200 students.

It has a team of eight student teachers and will soon begin its fall season of free tutoring program. For more information, visit www.strengthfromnumbers.com/.

'Skyhunters in Flight' demo is rescheduled

The Darien Community Association's program called "Skyhunters in Flight Birds of Prey Demonstration" has been postponed again.

The new date is Nov. 6. It was canceled Oct. 2 and Oct. 23 due to bad weather.

This event is entertaining and action-oriented for adults and children, ages 3 and up. It will offer for an up-close look at live owls, hawks and falcons from around the world, with Master Falconer Brian Bradley.

Seniors invited to football games for free

The Darien Football Blue Wave team is inviting all of the clients of the At Home in Darien, as well as all senior citizens in town, to attend its home games for free.

The team's next game is Homecoming, on Oct. 29, as the Blue Wave takes on the Greenwich High School Cardinals.

Quilt historian to speak at Museum of Darien

The Museum of Darien is hosting a lecture by Sue Reich on "Quilts and Quilt Makers of Connecticut" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Reich began quilt-making as a child at her grandmother’s farmhouse in Crawford County, Pa. Upon moving to Connecticut, she participated in the Connecticut Quilt Search Project.

Tickets for the lecture, which cost $20 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers, are available at museumofdarien.org.

The Museum of Darien is also hosting an exhibit called "Bits and Pieces" of 18th-, 19th- and 20th-century quilts through Nov. 23.

For more information, visit museumofdarien.org or call 203-655-9233. The Museum of Darien is located at 45 Old King’s Highway in Darien.

Libraries join forces to welcome cookbook author

The Darien Library, Essex Library Association and Hotchkiss Library of Sharon are welcoming food columnist, cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Aleksandra Crapanzano to talk about her new cookbook, "Gâteau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes." in a virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

Learn what the average Parisian home cook makes when in the mood to whip up something sweet: the simple, no-fuss, and completely irresistible gâteau, in all its many varieties. Crapanzano will explore her new book and introduce American cooks to a style of baking that is practical, adaptable, delicious — and very French.

To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/gateau-surprising-simplicity-french-cakes-aleksandra-crapanzano.

Darien Library offers programs on heiress

The Darien Library is presenting two back-to-back programs exploring the life of American heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.

In the first event at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, the Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will welcome author Allison Pataki to discuss her new novel, "The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post." It will be held in the Community Room at the library.

It tells a fictionalized version of Post’s epic life, detailing her childhood, philanthropy and many romances. Pataki will be in conversation with Annabel Monaghan, author of "Nora Goes Off Script."

To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/conversation-allison-pataki-magnificent-lives-marjorie-post-author-annabel-monaghan.

At 10 a.m. Nov. 8, the Darien Library will offer a free virtual tour of one of Marjorie Merriweather Post’s homes, Hillwood Estate, just north of Washington, D.C. To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/hillwood-estate-museum-and-gardens-home-marjorie-post.

New officers announced for United Way

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announced its new officers, including two Fairfield residents. Anne McCrory, will be the vice chair of the board of directors and Paul Reszutek will be treasurer.

McCrory is the chief legal and real estate officer at the Diocese of Bridgeport, as well as vice chair and governance chair of the board at Albertus Magnus College. She serves as chair of foundations in charity, which provides endowment and operational financial support to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County.

Reszutek is a retired partner from Deloitte and serves as a board member and treasurer for the Greater New Councils of the Boy Scouts of America and the Youth Business Initiative in Norwalk. Reszutek also works as an independent consultant and as a volunteer in the IRS VITA program.

Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa was appointed the chair, and Susan G. Weinberger is secretary. Lucy Teixeira is governance chair, and Eric Stone is development chair.

The organization serves Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.