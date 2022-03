The Darien Community Association will host its next “Information and Inspiration” presentation, featuring a talk on the topic of “Navigating A New Direction With Your Career.”

The event will be held April 5, at the DCA at 274 Middlesex Road, with a tasting at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation at 7 p.m.

The presentation will be led by Peter Doering, who will share his career philosophy and tell how he came to create the Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford with his fellow founders, Brad Hittle, Phil Markowski and Clement Pellani.

By being open to new challenges, recalibrating his priorities and having a bit of luck, Doering has had a fascinating and varied career. After seven years of working on oil rigs, he attended Harvard Business School, then worked in banking, cogeneration power plant development, electricity trading and ship building.

Today, he and his partners run the country’s 25th largest independent craft brewery.

The cost is $30 per person for members, $40 per person for nonmembers.

Registration and payment is required by noon, April 4, by visiting dariendca.org or by the calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

Alumni show calls for artists

The Darien Alumni Art Show 2022 is looking for artists to participate in this year’s juried art show.

The event returns this year after a successful inaugural run last year. It will run from June 10 through June 12. Artists are invited to submit up to seven pieces of their artwork by April 15 for consideration.

At the show, emerging artists will once again be displaying and selling their art. The juried show will be held at the barn located at the Mather Homestead at 19 Stephen Mather Road.

The artisan fair will be extended to run for both of the weekend days, and the artists can also sell smaller items, such as ceramics, clothing, prints, note cards, and small paintings, among other items.

The show is open to artists who have come through the Darien Public Schools within the previous 10 years or so. To apply, go to the website for the show at darienalumniart.com for an application.

Author to discuss debut novel

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will welcome author, musician, educator and author Brendan Slocumb to a virtual event from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss his debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy.”

Registration for the event is available at darienlibrary.org/event/5610.

The book is about Ray, a Black classical musician who discovers that his family heirloom violin, is a priceless Stradivarius. It is stolen on the eve of the most prestigous classical musical competition in the world.

Now his family, and the descendants of the man who once enslaved Ray’s great-grandfather, are each claiming ownership of the instrument. With the odds stacked against him, the question becomes, whether Ray will ever see his beloved violin again.

The Depot’s fundraiser returns

The Depot, Darien’s Youth Center. will hold its annual fundraiser at 7 p.m. March 26 at the Country Club of Darien.

The event returns after it was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets are nearly sold out, but can still be purchased at dariendepot.com.

All proceeds will go toward funding operations and programs at the center.

Guests will be treated to dinner, dancing and a concert by the Rubix Kube, a New York City-based 1980s tribute band.

There will also be a live auction and a silent auction. Items will include a stay in Park City, Utah; a stay at the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic; a pig roast for 50 people from the Darien Butcher Shop; tickets to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen;” and a variety of offerings from local spas, restaurants and other businesses.

Scavenger hunt to help nonprofits

The Community Fund of Darien will hold its second annual “Mission: Possible,” a web-based and townwide scavenger hunt from April 1 until April 3.

The hunt was created in 2021 to bring the community together during a time of social distancing, to have fun and to raise money. It benefits its partners’ programs that strengthen youth adults and families in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford.

Teams of four to six people can register on the organization’s website and download the “Mission: Possible!” app for the hunt. They will receive a series of “missions” to complete.

For more information and to register, visit communityfunddarien.org. The fee is $50 per team.

Students head to symposium

Two Darien High School students have been chosen to represent Connecticut at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.

The event will be held from April 20 through April 23, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Sebastian Mengwall, a senior, will present his research about improving cloud identification on Mars, using a deep learning model.

Lily Donzeiser, a senior, will present her study of the evolutionary responses to climate change by the scarlet tanager, a migratory songbird.

Mengwall won first place and Donzeiser was awarded fourth at the 59th annual Connecticut Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, sponsored by UConn Health and organized by the Connecticut Area Health Education Center. It was held virtually.

Author to visit Darien Library

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will welcome author Amy Bloom for a discussion of her latest book, “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the community room of the library.

The library is located at 1441 Post Road in Darien. Registration is available for the event at darienlibrary.org/event/5648.

Bloom is also the author of “Come to Me,” a National Book Award finalist; and “A Blind Man Can See How Much I Love You,” which was nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Global Players series returns

The Darien Community Association announces the return of the “Darien Neighbors, Global Players” speaker series for 2022.

The series is returning for a fifth year, with talks planned by industry innovators who call Darien home.

The events will all open with a reception at 7 p.m. and the presentation at 7:45 p.m. at the DCA.

On Wednesday, April 20, Tom Arrix, founder of Get Joy dog food and a former Facebook executive, will be in conversation with Charlie Hannigan, managing director of Oak Hill Advisors.

On Thursday, May 12, Amy Brooks, chief innovation officer for the NBA, and Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer of the NFL, will be in conversation with Jay Alter, an ESPN broadcaster.

On Thursday, June 2, Bob Sauerberg, lead director at reddit and former president/CEO of Conde Nast, will be in conversation with Jeff Hamill, EVP of Hearst Magazines.

For more information, visit dariendca.org/darien-neighbors-global-players.