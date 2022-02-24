Community news: Darien Community Association accepts prom dress donations, and more

Darien High School Principal Ellen Dunn has announced the recipients of the 2022 Connecticut Association of Schools Arts Awards.

The recipients, who are seniors at the high school, will be honored at the Association’s 27th annual High School Awards Banquet in April.

Recipients are Cosmo Amatruda for music and performing arts and Thomas Cleary for visual arts.

At Home In Darien delivers gift bags for Valentine’s

The nonprofit organization At Home In Darien recently collaborated with other local organizations to show some love to Darien’s senior citizens by creating and delivering more than 40 Valentine’s Day-themed gift bags that included cards, crafts, tea and wordsearch books.

Methodist Family Center Preschool students created Valentine’s Day ards, while students from the Ox Ridge School Kids Care Club made cards and Hootie the Owl Valentine’s Day crafts.

Volunteers from At Home In Darien and Neighborly Missions of the Darien United Methodist Church delivered the bags. At Home in Darien is a nonprofit dedicated to helping senior citizens live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes and the community as long as possible.

Gina Blum, executive director of At Home in Darien, explained to more than 60 students about the importance of a multi-generational community.

To learn more or to connect with senior citizens in the community, contact At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227 or through the organization’s website at athomeindarien.org.

Talk on moving at the Darien Library

A virtual discussion about housing for an aging population is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday from the Darien Library.

Registration is available on the library’s website at darienlibrary.org/event/5595.

The program will focus on whether a “forever” home should be forever and whether it makes sense to remain in a home or to consider moving as you age.

Attendees will also learn what questions to ask and what issues to consider when making future housing decisions.

Liz Rolle, owner of Senior Conceirge Services, will help lead the discussion. The company, founded in 2018, serves clients throughout lower Fairfield County and in Westchester County, N.Y. Services include meal prep, decluttering and shopping.

Self-defense class set for women

A virtual women’s self-defense class is taking place at the Darien Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is available at darienlibrary.org/event/5593.

Sifu Elliot Leung, owner of Club Kung Fu in Stamford, will teach basic striking techniques and escape tactics from everyday situational threats. The goal is to bring women home safe and not to fight, he said.

Students will learn how to effectively use their hands, elbows and knees to convince an aggressor that they are not a target and will learn how to escape from various grabs and chokes that they might encounter.

Leung’s formal Wing Tsun training began in the early 1970s with Sifi Peter Chow on Atlantic Street in Stamford. He studied the Tang Soo Do martial art exercise later in college. He also studied under Alex Richter beginning in 2002.

Leung previously reached the rank of Wing Tsun Technician (2), and was able to open his own school, Club Kung Fu, at 1016 Hope St.

DHS students to give science splash lectures

A virtual science lecture with two Darien High School science honor society students is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Darien Library.

Registration is available at darienlibrary.org/event/5606.

Two juniors, Avery Horn and Safay Salman, will lead the program. Both are involved in the school’s authentic science research program.

Horn, who is passionate about the biomedical science field, plans to study medicine and do research in the future. She is involved in the Darien Welfare Group and the “Current” high school literary magazine.

Salman is taking an Advanced Placement chemistry class at the school and has been researching muscle rehabilitation since the beginning of his sophomore year.

The lecture is part of a series presented by students and hosted by the library.

The next topic is biomedical science. There will be also be presentations on “Harnessing the Immune System to Fight Cancer” and “The Muscle Rehabilitation Process.”

Cookbook writers focus on eggs

A virtual program about cooking with eggs featuring cookbook authors Lisa Steele and Bruce Weinstein is set for 7 p.m. Thursday as a partnership with The Darien Library, the Hotchkiss Library and the Essex Public Library.

Registration is available at darienlibrary.org/event/5555.

Steele, who lives on a farm in Maine and had a previous career on Wall Street, is the author of “The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook.” She is a fifth-generation chicken keeper and the author of five books about chicken and raising poultry.

Weinstein is a food podcaster.

Attendees will learn recipes, tips and tricks for expanding eggs beyond the usual fried and scrambled breakfast fare. The discussion will include why eggs should never be salted before cooking, the best way to hard boil eggs so that they peel easily, why cold egg whites should never be beaten but eggs should be separated while they are still cold and why yolks should be eaten.

The program will also discuss using goose, quail, duck and turkey eggs and substituting them in cooking and baking.

Darien volunteer celebration set for April 21

The Community Fund of Darien is holding its annual volunteer celebration on April 21 to honor volunteers and the work they do throughout the community.

To nominate an unsung volunteer, fill out a form at flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTQyMjIy.

The event is made possible by the Brown Harris Stevens real estate firm, the Cross Private Client Insurance company and the nonprofit Darien Community Association.

Experts discuss kids boundaries

Darien’s Thriving Youth Task Force, along with experts from Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut and Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, will present “Creating a Family Frame: How to Set the Boundaries Your Child Needs to Thrive,” a free virtual workshop at 7 p.m. March 9 via Zoom.

Registration is required, and available at communityfunddarien.org/tytf-programs-and-events.html.

Attendees will be able to learn how to navigate challenging conversations and situations around independence and substance use.

Book club reads ‘Scarlet Letter’

Mather Homestead American literature guru Samantha Gault will lead a conversation on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the parlor at The Mather Homestead at 19 Stephen Mather Road.

To register for the free event, send an email to matherhomesteadrsvp@gmail.com. The book is available at Barrett Bookstore, 6 Corbin Drive, Darien and Elm Street Books, 35 Elm St., New Canaan.

Flower-arranging workshop set

The Darien Community Association will hold a flower-arranging workshop May 23.

It will led by Darien resident Allie Callan, a floral designer from the New York Botanical Garden certificate program.

DCA accepts prom dress donations

The Darien Community Association Thrift Shop at 996 Post Road is accepting donations of gently used clothing, especially prom dresses.

For more information, visit dariendca.org/thrift-shop.