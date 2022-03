The Darien High School varsity Blue Wave football team recently raised $14,000 at its annual “Lift For A Cure” event on March 17, which was St. Patrick’s Day.

The fundraising event is held annually to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Organizers thanked all of the supporters of the event for their contributions as well as John Carlozzi at the Vibe Fitness gym, which hosted the event.

New leader joins LCB Senior Living

Milford resident Lidia Ayala is the new executive director of LCB Senior Living, which owns and operates The Residence at Selleck Woods at 1 Parklands Drive in Darien.

Ayala comes to the company with over 20 years of experience in gerontology and 15 years of experience working in the senior living industry, LCB Senior Living said in a recent announcement.

Ayala was born in Portugal and moved to New York at a young age. She lives with her two daughters, Katherine and Christina, and her two dogs, Roscoe and Tucker.

Yacht Rock Returns to benefit foundation

The nautically themed “Yacht Rock Returns” event will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at the Tokeneke Club at 4 Butlers Lane.

The fundraising event, which benefits The Darien Foundation, returns after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three Sheets to the Wind, which calls itself a tribute band to yacht rock, will once again perform.

The organization will honor Ward Glassmeyer, who is celebrating 20 years of volunteering with the organization and 14 years as board chair.

Tickets are sold out. A variety of VIP sponsor ticket options are still available at darienfoundation.org.

All proceeds from the event will be directed toward funding grants by the organization.

For more information on the event, including on sponsorhips, visit darienfoundation.org/vrr2022.

Easter egg hunt tradition continues

The Darien Community Association will continue its longstanding Easter egg hunt tradition at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, on its front lawn at 274 Middlesex Road.

There will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The price is $30 a car, and families are encouraged to carpool. Advance registration and prepayment are required and limited to the first 100 vehicles.

Register by April 13 by visiting dariendca.org or calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

The Darien Police will direct traffic and parking. In the event of bad weather, cancellation will be announced at dariendca.org, via e-blast, and by voicemail greeting on the morning of the event.

Darien Sport Shop hosts spring fashion show

The Darien Sport Shop will host a Spring Fashion Show to benefit the YWCA Darien/Norwalk, on Thursday, March 31. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7.

Tickets are $20 and are available on the nonprofit organization’s website at ywcadn.org.

Local residents and influencers will model a selection of the latest spring and summer fashion looks.

Real estate agent Kelly Scallon of the Brown Harris Stevens firm will host the event. Scallon is also the co-chair of the YWCA Newcomers Club.

Landscapers invited to join Adopt A Garden program

The Darien Beautification Commission is inviting new landscapers to join its Adopt A Garden Program.

The commission has traffic islands and garden spots available for planting in the spring season.

The commission also provides an attractive sign that identifies the landscapers and offers publicity to participants in the program.

For more information, call or text Adopt A Garden’s Chair Sue Okie at 203-856-9719.

Community conversation planned on childhood

The Thriving Youth Task Force of the Community Fund of Darien and the YWCA Darien/Norwalk Parent Awareness program is offering a ccommunity conversation on reimagining a healthier and a happier way forward for children.

Parents are first invited to screen “Chasing Childhood” at their convenience through Monday, April 4.

A Zoom discussion on the topic will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, with Dr. Michael Hynes and Genevieve Eason, who are both featured in the film.

Registration for the screening and conversation is required at communityfunddarien.org/tytf-programs-and-events.html.

The program is made possible with support from the task force and the Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, the Darien Youth Commission, The Depot, the Middlesex Parent Association and Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.

STAR client blooms in job at Nielsen’s

Joey Agostino, a client at STAR Inc., Lighting the Way, is blooming in his job at Nielsen’s Florist and Garden Shop at 1405 Post Road in Darien.

The business recently hired Agostino as part of the not-for-profit organization’s customized employment program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, IDD.

The organization is headquartered in Norwalk, with offices in Darien and New Canaan. Agostino is also a Norwalk resident.

For more information, visit starct.org.

‘Flare/Up’ training set for Weed Beach

The Darien Sail and Power Squadron and the Darien Advisory Commission on Coastal Waters are organizing an event called “Flare/Up!” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 30 at Weed Beach in Darien.

The event offers the opportunity to fire off expired marine flares legally and safely in a special training period.

Permission to fire the flares will be granted by the Coast Guard. Safety training will be presented by members of the squadron.

Flares may not be fired on an individual basis or for fun except during special training periods. The event also presents an opportunity to dispose of older flares, most of which expire in three years.

Instructions on the use of fire extinguishers will also be offered, with an opportunity to use fire extinguishers on a real oil and gas fire.

Boaters are invited to bring flares and fire extinguishers to the beach during the exercise. More information about the event is available by contacting the Squadron at 203-656-1129 or dsps.ct@gmail.com.

Owners of expired flares who are not able to attend the event can contact the Squadron to donate the flares for use during the training exercise.