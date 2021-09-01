Community news: Author talking Patriots football in Darien, and more

Jeff Benedict, an author, television and film producer, will be holding an in-store tailgate party at Barrett Bookstore on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the release of his paperback book, “The Dynasty.”

Benedict’s book focuses on the New England Patriots and its chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Bellichick and multi-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. Benedict will discuss the book and his career covering the intersection of business and sports with 16 books in print.

Benedict will sign copies of his book.

RSVPs are required to the bookstore’s marketing director, Page Berger, at pbbarrettbooks@gmail.com.

All guests will be asked to show proof of vaccination for COVID. All attendees must wear a face mask at all times.

Tickets will be limited to restrict capacity.

Backpack drive helps students

Selectman Monica McNally recently participated in a Person-to-Person “Back-to-School” Backpack Drive at the Atria Senior Living retirement community, at 50 Ledge Road in Darien. Local professionals, the Darien Chamber of Commerce, Person-to-Person and BMW of Darien also participated.

The backpacks, and supplies for the backpack drive were donated by the car dealership, and the Chamber of Commerce.

Darien Human Services seeking school donations

The cost of back-to-school supplies can be a burden on families that are already struggling, particularly families with multiple school aged children.

To help these families, Darien Human Services will once again be assisting with back-to-school shopping, according to department Director Ali Ramsteck, but this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the department will be providing at-risk residents with gift cards to Target instead of actual school supplies.

Last year, the Back-to-School Program served approximately 120 Darien school children, and Ramsteck says the number is expected to increase this year due to the financial hardships many families have been experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gift cards may be dropped off at Darien Town Hall Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Gift cards can also be mailed to: Darien Human Services, Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road.

The Back-to-School Program is available free of charge to eligible Darien children. People, who need help purchasing supplies, and think their family might qualify for services, call Darien Human Services at 203-656-7328 or email Ramsteck at aramsteck@darienct.gov.

Arts center offering middle school dance classes

The Darien Arts Center is offering several dance classes for middle school students this fall.

They will be led by the arts center’s Dance Director Bonnie Gombos, and instructors Emily Frangipane and Brianna Gill. Students will have the chance to train and then participate in multiple performances throughout the year.

Teen Lyrical Jazz is for students in sixth grade and up and is offered Mondays from 3:45 until 4:45 p.m. Teen Contemporary Dance is for students in the seventh grade and up and offered Tuesdays from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. On Thursdays, Middle School Hip Hop will take place from 5:15 until 6:15 p.m. followed by Middle School Broadway Dance from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Visit darienarts.org, or call the arts center at (203) 655-8683 to view all of the arts center’s classes, and to register for the classes.

Email Gombos at bonnie@darienarts.org for questions pertaining to the dance classes. The arts center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the town’s hall.

Saint Luke’s Parish holding charity tag sale

Saint Luke’s Parish in Darien will hold a charity Tag Sale Sept. 9 to 11.

The Main Sale is open to everyone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 11 for free. Early birds will be able to get first pick of items at the sale’s Preview Night for $20 at the door, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The sale takes place, rain or shine, indoors at the Anderson Youth and Community Center and the Parish Hall, both at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, at1864 Post Road. There is plenty of parking, and help loading bulky items. This year’s sale includes furnishings from several local estates, and a wide range of indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, and lamps. Attendees will also find bargains on collectables, housewares, hostess and barware items, china, sports equipment and holiday items.

Proceeds from the sale fund outreach programs, and partners including Person-to-Person’s campership program, community suppers, youth mission trips, refugee resettlement and the Parish’s Cuba initiative.

Revolutionary reenactments part of Heritage Day

Auditions were recently held for reeanactors.

The reenactments will also be part of the town’s Heritage Day on Oct. 23. The rain date will be Oct. 24. The festivities will be held at the Museum of Darien, the Church and The Homestead. All three locations will include living history presentations by the Fifth Connecticut Regiment.

Organizers are in the process of meeting regularly to discuss the reenactments, and once roles are assigned, there will be a few rehearsals that will take place on Saturday mornings.

Al Miller, who is producing the reenactments, said that the Heritage Day will be a celebration that will cap the town events that took place to mark the town’s 200th birthday.

Information about the events, and the projects is available at the town’s website for the event at http://www.darienct.gov/2020 To participate, volunteer or donate, visit www.darienct.gov/2020, or email info.darien2020@gmail.com.

Write a check to Town of Darien, and include “2020 Bicentennial” in the memo line of the check to sponsor, or donate to the Bicentennial Celebration. Checks may be mailed to Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820 and include ATT: 2020 Bicentennial on the envelope.