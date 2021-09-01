Community news: Author talking Patriots football in Darien, and more
The Darien Arts Center is offering middle school dance classes in the upcoming autumn season.
Selectman Monica McNally and Atria Executive Director Becky Gallucci with backpacks assembled by volunteers for the back to school drive. The backpacks, and supplies for the drive were donated by BMW of Darien and the Chamber of Commerce.
A new exhibition photography solo show that is titled: “In the Moment,” by Artist Ben Larrabee, is going to be on view from Thursday, Sept. 16, through Thursday, September 30, at the business, Art Annex CT, at 1027 Post Road in Darien. Pictured is Larrabee with his photograph titled: “Defender.”
Author talking Patriots football at Barrett Bookstore
Jeff Benedict, an author, television and film producer, will be holding an in-store tailgate party at Barrett Bookstore on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the release of his paperback book, “The Dynasty.”