Community news: Art event returns to Darien with an extra day
The Darien Community Association has meeting, or gathering space with the flexibility of various-sized rooms, and outdoor options, for groups, or organizations, who are looking for meetings, or gathering spaces. The Darien Men’s Association, shown, has been enjoying the community association’s formal garden, and patrio for in-person social gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Darien Community Association, DCA, is having a “Skyhunters in Flight: Birds of Prey Demonstration,” program with Falconer Brian Bradley, from 2 until 3 p.m., Oct. 3.
A scholars lecture featuring Professor of Ecology and Conservation Biology Stephen Beissinger is taking place at 7 p.m., Oct. 7, in the Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center, “the barn,” of the Mather Homestead in Darien.
The Mather Homestead in Darien is welcoming singer, and songwriter, David Higgins at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8, on the Homestead’s lawn, or inside the barn of the Homestead, depending on the weather.
Community association having bird program
The Darien Community Association is having a “Skyhunters in Flight: Birds of Prey Demonstration,” program with Falconer Brian Bradley, from 2 to 3 p.m., Oct. 3. It costs $15 for association members and $20 for the public. One adult with children is $25 and a family is $40.