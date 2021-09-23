Community news: Art event returns to Darien with an extra day

The Darien Community Association is having a “Skyhunters in Flight: Birds of Prey Demonstration,” program with Falconer Brian Bradley, from 2 to 3 p.m., Oct. 3. It costs $15 for association members and $20 for the public. One adult with children is $25 and a family is $40.

The program is for adults, and children, age 3 and up. The event is taking place on the association’s front lawn. Attendees should bring a blanket, and can continue their afternoon on the association’s adjacent four-acre bird sanctuary and nature trail.

Purchase tickets by noon on Oct. 1 at dariendca.org.

Northwestern Mutual office presents grant to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

The Northwestern Mutual financial services recently presented a $70,000 grant to the pediatric cancer charity, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation at The Country Club of Darien. It was part of the charity’s eighth annual Alex’s golf outing to support childhood cancer research. The office has supported childhood cancer efforts since 2014, and is devoted to accelerating the search for a cure to the disease.

Mather Homestead scholars lecture featuring professor

A scholars lecture featuring Professor of Ecology and Conservation Biology Stephen Beissinger is taking place at 7 p.m., Oct. 7, in the Elizabeth W. Chilton Education Center, “the barn,” of the Mather Homestead in Darien.

The Homestead is located at 19 Stephen Mather Road. Tickets are $25 for non-members of the Homestead, and $15 for members. Tickets are available at matherhomestead.org.

Beissinger is also the co-director of the University of California, CAL Berkeley Institute for Parks, and an expert on CAL Berkeley alumnus Stephen Mather’s work and legacy. Beissinger will speak about Mather’s efforts, which led to the creation of the U.S. National Parks Service, and also about the current challenges facing the National Parks in the U.S. Beissinger’s book is available for advanced purchase at the Barrett Bookstore in Darien, and will also be available for purchase at the event.

Mather Homestead welcoming singer songwriter

The Mather Homestead in Darien is welcoming singer and songwriter David Higgins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, on the Homestead’s lawn, or inside the barn of the Homestead, depending on the weather.

Tickets are $40 for non-members of the association, and $30 for members. Tickets for both events are available at matherhomestead.org.

League of Women Voters seeks questions for live candidates night

The League of Women Voters of Darien, LWV, Candidates Night is taking place, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5, on Darien public access television station, TV79. COVID-19 restrictions require that attendance be limited to invited participants, and League of Women Voters Chapter’s volunteers. TV79 will carry the event live, and will videotape the happening for replay leading up to Election Day, Nov. 2.

The event is not open to the public, but the League’s Darien chapter encourages people to participate by sending in questions for the candidates in advance to lwvdariencn2021@gmail.com. Questions may also be sent during the live airing by TV79.

All of the questions will be reviewed by a bipartisan committee prior to being submitted to the moderator.

Darien fall tradition returning

Local artist Nobu Miki is organizing the annual art event at the Grove Street Plaza in Darien on Sept. 25 and 26.

Miki has invested, and purchased outdoor display panels for the 2021 event, to create a smoother flow for visitors. Artists will be there to meet visitors in turns.

She has also added a day to the event to spread out the visits, and prevent crowded conditions, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the artists have taken part in the event in the past. There are also new artists. The artists will display more than 100 works of art.

Miki has been working as an activist since June 2020, and is making the event, more diverse, and inclusive for 2021. She will sell bumper stickers at the event to raise money for the Darien United inclusive campaign, that she is planning, and a charity.

Miki is also hosting her second online art show in October for students. Students can submit their works of art through the event’s website at artshow-darien.com.

There will also be live chamber music by CMI, the Chamber Music Institute, which is a group of young musicians.

Admission is free. Also visit artshow-darien.com for more information.