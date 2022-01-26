Community news: An eagle lands again at Holly Pond, a dinner will support health care, and more

The Community Fund of Darien is inviting residents to take part in its next Dinner for a Cause fundraising event.

Residents will dine “together” at home by ordering a meal for contact-less delivery. And half of the purchase will go to support community health-care programs..

Orders must be placed by noon Thursday, Jan. 27, with delivery to Darien residences between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

Diners can choose a $65 meal for two or a $160 meal for a family of four to six. The dinners will be prepared by Four Forks, with a bottle of wine from Sipstirs Fine Wines Artisanal Spirits Crafts Brews.

Participants can also buy raffle tickets through noon Sunday and take a chance to win a $300 gift card from Fresh Direct online grocery delivery service. Raffle tickets cost one for $10, three for $25, or seven for $50.

Also, in a special deal for Valentine’s Day, residents can order a special delivery of six chocolate-covered strawberries, from Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Events, paired with a bottle of sparkling wine from SipStirs on Feb. 14.

Dinners, raffle tickets and strawberries can be ordered by visiting flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTQxNTUz.

Eagle returns to Holly Pond

A bald eagle that has previously visited Holly Pond in Darien in past years came back to the area recently, according to Darien resident John Ward. Ward supplied a photo of the eagle, which can be seen above.

Valentine’s Day tea at the DCA

The Darien Community Association will be hosting its annual Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the DCA at 274 Middlesex Road.

Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Events catering company will dish up the delectable treats at the event. To register, visit https://dariendca.org/events/valentines-day-tea/.

Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers.

United Way gives $2,000 grant 

The United Way of Fairfield County awarded the town of Darien a $2,000 grant to help support town residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit United Way also donated a supply of KN95 face masks in a presentation to Darien First Selectwoman Monica McNally, and Ali Ramsteck, director of the Darien Human Services Department.

United Way chapter CEO Jeff Kimball presented the grant with two Darien residents, Sam Tingley, a member of its board of directors, and Michelle Litt, the nonprofit’s director of philanthropy.

For more information on the local United Way chapter, visit unitedwaycfc.org.

‘Paint and Sip’ at the Homestead

Artist and art teacher Lisa Thoren will offer “Paint and Sip,” a painting class, at the Mather Homestead.

The class will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, with Thoren, who is the resident art teacher at the Mather, located at 19 Stephen Mather Road.

The cost is $55 per person, which includes materials for painting and wine for inspiration.

Thoren will guide artists and aspiring artists through the process of creating a painting from scratch.

For more information about this class and others offered at the Mather Homestead, visit matherhomestead.org.

Mather offers a.m. yoga classes

The Mather Homestead in Darien is offering a series of yoga classes with instructor Mary Ann Freeman.

Classes are offered at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Homestead at 19 Stephen Mather Road in Darien.

The courses began earlier this month, but it is not too late to sign up. The cost is $160 for eight sessions, or $25 per each individual class.

To sign up, visit matherhomestead.org/yoga?mc_cid=1ed602adfa&mc_eid=b37c9a13b5.

Lehigh students make Dean’s List

Lehigh University is honoring students from Darien who recently attained Dean’s List recognition status for the Fall 2021 semester.

The honored students are: Jake Murphy, Alexander Oh, Kishan Patel, Susan Urstadt and Meghan Wood.

Dean’s List status is granted to Lehigh students who earn a grade point average of a 3.6, or better, while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Lehigh University is located in Bethlehem, Pa.

Historian to talk on leaving CT, settling America

State Historian Walter W. Woodward, author of “Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments That Shaped a Great State,” will give a virtue lecture with the Darien Library on “Leaving Connecticut, Shaping America” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

To register for the event, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5427.

From 1780 to 1830, tens of thousands of state residents left for Pennsylvania, Vermont, western New York and especially the Connecticut Reserve of what is now Ohio. Woodward will discuss this massive outmigration, the people who chose to leave, and the concerns raised for those they left behind.

He is the fifth state historian, a position appointed by the trustees of the University of Connecticut from the faculty of the UConn Department of History.

Woodward is a scholar of Early American and Atlantic World history and the author of “Prospero’s America: John Winthrop, Jr., Alchemy and the Creation of New England Culture, 1606-1676.”

Try your hand at storytelling

The Darien Library is presenting a two-part virtual event about storytelling with Terry Wolfisch Cole, founder and host of “Tell Me Another,” a live storytelling show in the Hartford area.

The first session will be an “Introduction to Personal Storytelling” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/5531. Cole will teach participants about storytelling techniques and methods of live storytelling.

The second session, called “Personal Storytelling and Open Mic,” will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. To register, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/5533. Participants can share their stories (no longer than five minutes and appropriate for all ages) or they can listen and enjoy the show.

Cole is a Moth GrandSLAM champion whose story of running away from home was featured on “The Moth Radio Hour.”

Take a virtual garden tour

Residents can take a virtual trip to Florida with “Tour Sunny Gardens with the Darien Library” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, with garden designer and author Jana Milbocker.

Milbocker will present a tour of gardens in Orlando, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Naples and Miami and show off plants that thrive in tropical climates, including palms, bromeliad, hibiscus and more.

To register for the event, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5497.

Milbocker is the author of “The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast” and “The Garden Tourist’s New England.”

She owns Enchanted Gardens, a landscape design firm in the Boston area, and shares her trips through her blog at enchantedgardensdesign.com/blog.