The Darien Police Department is scheduled for an onsite assessment March 24 as it seeks reaccreditation to verify that it meets professional standards.

The Connecticut Police Officers Standards and Training Council will examine the department’s policies and procedures as they relate to the Tier II liability and general management of the Connecticut State Accreditation Program. The assessment team will review written materials, interview individuals and visit offices.

Members of the community are invited to send comments by mail to William Tanner, POSTC Accreditation Division, 285 Preston Ave., Meriden, CT 06450; by phone at 203-238-6026; by fax at 203-238-6643; or by email to accreditation.compliance@po.state.ct.us.

Accreditation compliance is voluntary, but it is a prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

State accreditation lasts for four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports.

Abilis to explain Project Search

The Greenwich-based nonprofit organization Abilis will host an information session for its Project Search internship programs that trains young adults with disabilities for employment.

The free session will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Darien YMCA. Registration is required at abilis.us/calendar.

Families, parents and caregivers of adults ages 18 to 30 with disabilities are invited to attend to learn about two internship programs that Abilis runs in partnership with Greenwich Hospital and the Darien YMCA.

In the program, interns explore a variety of career paths to prepare them for the future employment.

Applications are available at abilis.us/project-search. For more information, contact Project Search program manager Monica Smyth at smyth@abilis.us.

Abilis provides services and support to more than 800 individuals who have special needs and their families. For information, visit abilis.us.

Grand Slam Gala to honor founder

Grass Tennis and Education will host its annual Grand Slam Gala at the Loft at Chelsea Piers in Stamford from 6 to 10 p.m. April 2.

The 2022 gala will celebrate the nonprofit organization’s founder, Art Goldblatt, who died last fall.

The event will include food and beverages, and a live auction. For tickets, which cost $250 each, and to register, visit grassrootste.org/events.

The organization’s mission is to build strength of character and a foundation for success through tennis and education.

Town to clean tide gates at Gorhams Pond

The Town of Darien’s Public Works Department has announced the spring schedule to open the tide gates at Gorham Pond for flushing, and cleaning.

The tide gates will be opened on Monday, March 14, and closed on Monday, March 21.

The tide gates cannot be operated after extensive rain or a series of very high tides because of the large volume of water flowing over the dam. The schedule could be delayed depending on the weather, according to the town.

DCA prepares for Easter Egg Hunt

The Darien Community Association will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 15, featuring a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., but participants are encouraged to arrive early because the hunt will last only a few minutes. It will be held on the DCA’s front lawn at 274 Middlesex Road.

Registration and prepayment of $30 per car is required at dariendca.org or by calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10, by Wednesday, April 13. Space is limited to the first 100 registrants.

The Darien Police will direct traffic and parking at the event.

Library offers Garden Walk

The Darien Library will offer a virtual event called “Garden Walk Buffalo: America's Largest Garden Tour” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The tour occurs each July and showcases more than 400 ultra creative and tantalizing gardens. Buffalo insider Elizabeth Licata will discuss the tour, which each season transforms Buffalo's urban neighborhoods into a mecca of blooms.

Licata is author of “Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” and “100 Things to Do in Buffalo Before You Die.” She is also a member and a writer for the garden blog at gardenrant.com.

To register for the event, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5554.

Author to discuss his debut novel

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore will host a virtual evening with Brendan Slocumb, author of “The Violin Conspiracy,” at 7 p.m. March 23.

Slocumb’s first book is about a classical musician who discovers that the fiddle he inherited from his great-grandfather is actually a priceless Stradivarius violin. As he prepares for an international Tchaikovsky competition, his precious heirloom is stolen. Now his family and the descendants of the man who once enslaved McMillan’s great-grandfather both claim ownership of the fiddle.

Slocumb will be joined in conversation Edward Kastenmeier, editorial director of Anchor Books and executive editor at the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group.

Registration is available at darienlibrary.org/event/5610.

DCA holds flower arranging class

The Darien Community Association will hold “Spring Wreaths, and Wine,” a flower-arranging workshop, on Wednesday, March 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. at 274 Middlesex Road.

Attendees are encouraged to sign up with a friend for the chance to enjoy a glass of wine while arranging flowers.

The class will feature grapevine wreaths that are perfect for decorating with dried flowers. All materials will be provided, but participants are asked to bring their own hand clippers, if they have them.

Allie Callan, an experienced floral designer from the New York Botanical Garden certificate program, will lead the event.

Registration and payment is required by noon March 21 by visiting dariendca.org or calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10. The fee is $45 for members, $55 for nonmembers.

Workshop set on Colonial Bread Making

The Mather Homestead in Darien will host a “Homesteading 101 Workshop: Colonial Bread Making” workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday at the barn on the Homestead property.

The event costs $45 per person, or $240 for a table for six people.

Grace Farms in New Canaan Pastry Chef, and the owner of the Black Market Bread company,

Leah Jones, pastry chef at Grace Farms, will lead the class and talk about the history of bread. Attendees will make their own bread at the workshop.

It will include ingredients for two loaves of bread. Everyone will cook one of the loaves at the Homestead. Attendees will then take the other loaf home to bake. Attendees should bring their own large bowl and spatula.

To register, visitt matherhomestead.org/homesteading-workshops?mc_cid=18c6279997&mc_eid=b37c9a13b5.

The Homestead is located at 19 Stephen Mather Road in Darien.