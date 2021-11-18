Community News: Two Darien soccer teams win Connecticut Cup championships
Christopher ‘Tripp’ Lyons received the 2021-22 Good Citizen Award from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Darien 2011 boys Blue, and the 2007/08 boys Blue travel soccer teams of the Darien Soccer Association recently won the the Connecticut Cup Championships for their respective age groups. The Darien 2007/08 boys Blue team is shown.
A Christmas Tea with Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Events will be served up at the Darien Community Association.
Members of the Greenhouse Group at the Darien Community Association will be holding a holiday greens wreath workshop.
All past players from Darien Youth Soccer, Darien Soccer Association and Darien High School are invited to the Darien Alumni Soccer Game. The alumni players will play against the current boy Darien High School soccer team.
Two soccer teams win Connecticut Cup titles
The Darien 2011 boys Blue and the 2007/08 boys Blue travel soccer teams of the Darien Soccer Association won the the Connecticut Cup Championships for their respective age groups, on Saturday, Nov. 13.