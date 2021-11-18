Community News: Two Darien soccer teams win Connecticut Cup championships

The Darien 2011 boys Blue and the 2007/08 boys Blue travel soccer teams of the Darien Soccer Association won the the Connecticut Cup Championships for their respective age groups, on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The highly competitive tournament includes teams from across Connecticut.

Teams from the Darien Soccer Association have been semifinalists in the Connecticut Cup in the last several years, including the 2009 and 2010 Blue and the 2009 girls Blue teams.

These are the first Connecticut Cup winners for the Darien Soccer Association since 2017.

Travel league playoff games will take place Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

DCA to serve up Christmas Tea

A Christmas Tea with Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Events will be offered on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Darien Community Association.

The mansion on the property at 274 Middlesex Road will be decorated for holiday season, providing a festive backdrop for the event.

There will be two options: a sit-down tea with slots from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or a to-go tea that can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m.

At the tea, attendees can savor an offering of tea sandwiches, assorted scones with jam and cream, and a selection of cakes, pastries and sweet treats that will be accompanied by a special holiday cocktail.

The take-home package will be available for those who wish to create their own afternoon tea party at home or to give as a gift to a loved one.

Pick your tea time when registering at dariendca.org, or by calling 203-655-9050, Ext. 10, by noon Dec. 8.

The cost is $45 for DCA members, or $55 for nonmembers for the sit-down tea. For the to-go tea, the cost is $40 for DCA members or $50 for nonmembers.

Holiday wreath-making workshop offered

The Darien Community Association will hold a holiday greens wreath workshop, where participants can create their own wreathes, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

Members of the Greenhouse Group will lead the hands-on-workshop.

Participants should bring gloves, pruners and their imagination. The DCA will provide fresh greens, ribbons and a variety of embellishments. Masks will be required.

The workshop is $25 for DCA members, or $35 for nonmembers.

To register for the event, visit dariendca.org by Monday, Nov. 29, or call 203-655-9050, Ext. 10.

Maximum enrollment for the workshop is 36 participants.

Helen Ainson hosts Toys for Tots event

Helen Ainson, a women’s clothing store at 1078 Post Road in Darien, will host its annual Toys for Tots event on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

It will kick off at 6 p.m. with hor d’oeuvres and a fashion show at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or a check made out to the Toys for Tots program.

For more information, send an email to helenainson@helenainson.com or call 203-655-9841.

Wave alumni to face DHS in soccer game

All past players from Darien Youth Soccer, Darien Soccer Association and Darien High School are invited to the Darien Alumni Soccer Game as the alumni players take on the current Darien High boys soccer team.

The alumni soccer game, hosted by the Darien Soccer Community, will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 27, at Darien High School — rain or shine.

In past years, the high school players have always proved to be a challenge for the seasoned veterans of Darien’s historic soccer past.

For more information, send an email to Bertram Blake of the Darien Soccer Association at timbert3@hotmail.com.

Student earns DAR’s Good Citizen Award

Christopher “Tripp” Lyons, the son of Colleen, and Ed Lyons of Darien, received the 2021-22 Good Citizen Award from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The award is given each year by the Good Wife’s River Chapter of the DAR in Darien. It goes to a Darien High School senior who best exemplifies the qualities of patriotism, citizenship, dependability and service to community.

Lyons was selected to receive the award by the faculty at Darien High. He will receive his award pin and certificate from Nicole Gorman, the regent of Darien’s DAR Chapter, at a reception at the Museum of Darien on Dec. 5.

He has served as the manager of the Darien High School varsity basketball team for the last three years and as the freshman manager before that. In that role, he gives “hype” pregame speeches before every game. He takes the time to write a motivational speech, typically about a challenge or an obstacle he has faced.

Lyons also manages the Darien High School varsity baseball team. Along with writing motivational speeches, he also keeps statistics for the team.

Despite a physical disability, Lyons says he has received a feeling of inclusivity from both teams. He calls the team members “amazing friends.”

Lyons has been involved with the Model UN Club for his entire high school career, serving as the secretary general since his junior year and as under secretary general of programming as a sophomore. He was responsible for organizing and running weekly club meetings, along with the competitions with other schools.

He serves as secretary of the Darien High School Model Congress Club, where he was also the Congressional Whip as a sophomore. He is responsible for recruiting new members and tracking attendance at weekly meetings.

Lyons said his proudest accomplishment is winning “Best Delegate” at the 2019 Yale Model Congress Conference.

He plans to study political science and international relations in college, and is considering eventually attending law school.

Membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution is open to any woman who can trace her direct lineage to a patriot who served or gave material aid to the cause for American Independence during the Revolutionary War.

Learn how to protect yourself against scams

The AARP CT will host a virtual session with the Darien Library to teach residents how to protect themselves against falling victim to scams.

A virtual event called “The Con Artist Playbook by AARP” will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Every day individuals are targeted by criminals via phone, email, online and more. This live interactive session will look at how you can protect yourself and your loved ones while learning to spot and stop criminals in their tracks with the AARP Fraud Watch Network’s "Con Artist Playbook".

The session will explain the ID theft, romance scams, impostor scams and more. A Q&A will follow the presentation.

To register for the event, which will be held via Zoom, visit www.darienlibrary.org/event/5395.

Author to speak on the afterlife

The Darien Library is welcoming author Sydney Sherman for a conversation about her book, “You Are Not Alone,” and about what people believe — and why — about the afterlife, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

To register for the event, which will be held on Zoom, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5171.

Sherman’s book draws distinctions between myths and the paranormal while recounting numerous experiences with energies. The book also gives people information about how to continue a relationship with loved ones, who have died, and the scientific study of death.

The program is a part of the Darien Library’s series on “Begin with the End in Mind,” which takes place at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.

Author to tell story of polar bear cub

Author Kale Williams will take part in a virtual conversation about his book, “The Loneliest Polar Bear: A True Story of Survival and Peril on the Edge of a Warming World,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

The talk is sponsored by the Darien Library, Darien Nature Center and Barrett Bookstore.

In October 2017, The Oregonian newspaper printed a series of stories by Williams about a newborn polar bear cub named Nora. For his book, he continued to follow Nora, while expanding the story to include traditional Arctic hunters and tracking research about how polar bears are struggling to adapt to climate change.

To register for the event, which will be held on Zoom, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5392.

Gift-giving program seeks donations

The Darien Human Services Department is holding its annual gift-giving program in which residents are invited to bring the joy of the holidays to a family or a senior citizen in need.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department is seeking donations of gift cards, from grocery stores, gas stations, Target or Walmart, for example. The families in need range in size from two to six people.

Local clubs and organizations are welcome to make donations as well.

The gift cards can be dropped off at the Darien Human Services Department in Room 109 of Darien Town Hall at 2 Renshaw Road.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Darien Human Services Department at 203-656-7328.