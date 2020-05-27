Community Fund to hold second community dinner, order by Wednesday at 5

Community Fund of Darien Community Fund of Darien Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Fund to hold second community dinner, order by Wednesday at 5 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) invites all residents to join in a second special evening of dining “together” at home to fund programs aimed at improving the quality of life for our community. This dinner, held on Saturday, May 30, will benefit the homeless population and homelessness prevention efforts. The first event, held on May 9, raised nearly $17,000 to fight food insecurity.

Order a family meal provided by Palmer’s Catering, which includes a bottle of wine provided by SipStirs, and The Community Fund of Darien will direct half your purchase to their local nonprofit partners providing stop-gap services and immediate assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors. TCF will provide free doorstep delivery of your meal after on Saturday, May 30 from 3:45 to 5 p.m.

The $150/per family purchase includes:

— Balsamic glazed chicken breast, arugula & tomato salad, dill potato salad, house-made herb potato chips and assorted, nut-free cookies for 4-6 provided by Palmer’s Catering

— Bottle of wine provided by SipStirs

— Mini-football and flying disc for loads of family fun!

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 at www.communityfunddarien.org.

Stay social and host a virtual dinner party with friends, family and neighbors for a worthy cause! Together, we can make a difference.