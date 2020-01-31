Community Fund offers February break dancing fun

The Community Fund of Darien is partnering with Dance on the DL during February break to host a dance party for parents and boys & girls ages 6+, no previous dance experience required.

Refreshments will be provided. The event will be at the DL Studio located in the Goodwives Shopping Center on Feb. 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $35 per parent/child pair; each additional family member is $10. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Community Fund of Darien’s youth initiatives and grants to local nonprofit organizations. Spaces are limited.

Please register at https://www.communityfunddarien.org.

For almost 70 years, The Community Fund of Darien has helped Darien and our neighboring towns of Stamford and Norwalk by funding programs and community initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for all.

Dance on the DL opened its own studio space in September 2018 and offers a full schedule of kids hip hop classes, adult dance and fitness classes, workshops, birthday parties and a monthly ladies’ night.