Community Fund of Darien offers third community dinner to benefit mental health sources

The Community Fund of Darien is hosting its third “Community Dinner for a Cause” to upport Mental Health Programs

The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) invites all residents to join in the final evening of our “Community Dinner for a Cause” series on Saturday, June 20 to help improve the quality of life for our community. Proceeds from this dinner will support mental health programs. The first two dinners raised nearly $27,000 to fight food insecurity and benefit the homeless population.

Order a family meal prepared by The Darien Butcher Shop, which includes a bottle of wine and a craft beer provided by SipStirs, and The Community Fund of Darien will direct half your purchase to their local nonprofit partners providing mental health programs. TCF will provide free contact-less, doorstep delivery of your meal on Saturday, June 20 between 4 and 5 p.m.

The $150/per family (feeds 4-6) purchase, prepared by The Darien Butcher Shop, includes:

— Dry-rubbed, smoked beef brisket and herb-roasted chicken legs & thighs

— Tomato salad with cucumber, celery, avocado, chickpeas & fresh herb vinaigrette

— DBS's signature macaroni and cheese - or - choose gluten-free meal option to receive DBS potato salad

— corn on the cob, with butter

— Strawberry cake: yellow sponge cake with lemon curd, frosting and a side of strawberries in syrup - or - choose gluten-free meal option to receive lacherin: layers of whipped cream, berries, lemon curd and meringue

— Bottle of wine and a craft beer provided by SipStirs

Also included is a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of six family-friendly, outdoor games: giant Jenga, Kubb, USA cornhole set, KanJam, Spikeball or giant Connect-4!

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at www.communityfunddarien.org.

Enjoy on Saturday evening, or save your meal for Father's Day on Sunday! Together, we can strengthen our community.