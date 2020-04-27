Community Fund of Darien honors “Unsung Heroes”
Since the coronavirus health crisis thwarted plans to honor Darien’s extraordinary volunteers in person at the planned April 30 event, the Community Fund of Darien is continuing its 40+ year tradition virtually. This year’s honorees, Darien residents who have made a positive impact in and around our community, and the nonprofits they serve are:
Outstanding adult volunteer (19 - 64 years):
Julie Best - Tokeneke PTO
Cathy Butcher - Building One Community
Sean Calvillo - The Darien Foundation
Thomas Davidson - Kids in Crisis
Gordon Devens - Person to Person
Ashley Mayhew Dineen - The Tiny Miracles Foundation
AJ Discala - STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way
Andrea Jackson - Darien Arts Center
Kate Larson - Darien Historical Society
Sarah Lippman - Mather Homestead
Carolina McGoey - Darien High School Parents Association
Mara Neafsey - The Community Fund of Darien
Melissa Ryan - At Home in Darien
John Schrenker - Darien YMCA
Michael Sgroe - Darien Land Trust
Doug Wilson - Blue Wave Booster Club
Outstanding emerging volunteer (18 years and younger):
Campbell McEvoy - Norwalk Stamford Grassroots Tennis and Education
Outstanding Senior Volunteer (65 years and older):
Judi Linskey - Darien Community Association
Jane Marrone - The Carver Foundation of Norwalk
Michael Wheeler - Family Centers, Inc.
Outstanding volunteer duo:
Erica Jensen and Corrie Belardinelli - Darien Chamber of Commerce
Evonne Klein and Susan Vogel - League of Women Voters of Darien
Outstanding volunteer team (three or more individuals dedicated to a cause):
Chris Harwick, Todd Herget, Brett Tucker and Patrick Spellman from the Darien Junior Football League - nominated by Doug Wilson
The First Congregational Church of Darien Open Doors Shelter Team - nominated by Open Doors
Andrew Popson, Kaitlyn Popson, Nick Hoyt, Colleen Hoyt and Jack Briggs from Helping Hands - nominated by Darien Human Services
Allison Law, Christa Fitz, Lauren Stissor and Katherine Grambling of the Ox Ridge Elementary School Kids Care Club - nominated by Family and Children’s Agency
“While we are disappointed that we can’t share this recognition with our honorees and their families, friends and co-volunteers in person, we did not want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge their accomplishments,” said Janet King, Executive Director of The Community Fund of Darien. “We can all use some good news right now, and we are proud to celebrate these wonderful Darien residents who tirelessly give their time and talent to benefit our local community.”
Nominations were requested from local nonprofits, and the public was also invited to offer submissions recognizing Darien residents who have made a difference in and around our community. TCF thanks Brown Thayer Shedd and Halstead Properties for their generous support of this celebration.
For almost 70 years, The Community Fund of Darien has helped Darien and our neighboring towns of Stamford and Norwalk by funding programs and community initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for all. Funding goals prioritize basic needs, self-sufficiency, youth success, and community initiatives. For more information, please visit www.communityfunddarien.org or call 203-655-8775.