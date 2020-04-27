Community Fund of Darien honors “Unsung Heroes”

Community Fund of Darien Community Fund of Darien Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Fund of Darien honors “Unsung Heroes” 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Since the coronavirus health crisis thwarted plans to honor Darien’s extraordinary volunteers in person at the planned April 30 event, the Community Fund of Darien is continuing its 40+ year tradition virtually. This year’s honorees, Darien residents who have made a positive impact in and around our community, and the nonprofits they serve are:

Outstanding adult volunteer (19 - 64 years):

Julie Best - Tokeneke PTO

Cathy Butcher - Building One Community

Sean Calvillo - The Darien Foundation

Thomas Davidson - Kids in Crisis

Gordon Devens - Person to Person

Ashley Mayhew Dineen - The Tiny Miracles Foundation

AJ Discala - STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way

Andrea Jackson - Darien Arts Center

Kate Larson - Darien Historical Society

Sarah Lippman - Mather Homestead

Carolina McGoey - Darien High School Parents Association

Mara Neafsey - The Community Fund of Darien

Melissa Ryan - At Home in Darien

John Schrenker - Darien YMCA

Michael Sgroe - Darien Land Trust

Doug Wilson - Blue Wave Booster Club

Outstanding emerging volunteer (18 years and younger):

Campbell McEvoy - Norwalk Stamford Grassroots Tennis and Education

Outstanding Senior Volunteer (65 years and older):

Judi Linskey - Darien Community Association

Jane Marrone - The Carver Foundation of Norwalk

Michael Wheeler - Family Centers, Inc.

Outstanding volunteer duo:

Erica Jensen and Corrie Belardinelli - Darien Chamber of Commerce

Evonne Klein and Susan Vogel - League of Women Voters of Darien

Outstanding volunteer team (three or more individuals dedicated to a cause):

Chris Harwick, Todd Herget, Brett Tucker and Patrick Spellman from the Darien Junior Football League - nominated by Doug Wilson

The First Congregational Church of Darien Open Doors Shelter Team - nominated by Open Doors

Andrew Popson, Kaitlyn Popson, Nick Hoyt, Colleen Hoyt and Jack Briggs from Helping Hands - nominated by Darien Human Services

Allison Law, Christa Fitz, Lauren Stissor and Katherine Grambling of the Ox Ridge Elementary School Kids Care Club - nominated by Family and Children’s Agency

“While we are disappointed that we can’t share this recognition with our honorees and their families, friends and co-volunteers in person, we did not want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge their accomplishments,” said Janet King, Executive Director of The Community Fund of Darien. “We can all use some good news right now, and we are proud to celebrate these wonderful Darien residents who tirelessly give their time and talent to benefit our local community.”

Nominations were requested from local nonprofits, and the public was also invited to offer submissions recognizing Darien residents who have made a difference in and around our community. TCF thanks Brown Thayer Shedd and Halstead Properties for their generous support of this celebration.

For almost 70 years, The Community Fund of Darien has helped Darien and our neighboring towns of Stamford and Norwalk by funding programs and community initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for all. Funding goals prioritize basic needs, self-sufficiency, youth success, and community initiatives. For more information, please visit www.communityfunddarien.org or call 203-655-8775.