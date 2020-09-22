Community Dinner for a Cause returns Oct. 3

The next Community Fund Family Dinner is on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Following a successful series last spring, The Community Fund of Darien will hold its next “Community Dinner for a Cause” on Saturday, Oct. 3. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofit partners who provide assistance to Darien’s most vulnerable neighbors. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at communityfunddarien.org.

The Community Fund of Darien will direct half the purchase to its local nonprofit partners.

TCF will provide free contact-less, doorstep delivery of your meal on Saturday, Oct. 3, between 4 and 5:15 p.m.

The $150 per family (feeds 4-6) purchase includes: An assortment of tacos (beef, chicken, vegetarian); fixings and salsas ready to roll into soft corn tortillas, including Bodega's signature red and green sauces; guacamole, chips and pico de gallo; blistered brussel sprouts and rice and beans and nut-free cookies provided by Carolyn's Absolutely Fabulous Events.

The meal will also include a bottle of wine provided by SipStirs

Participants can also put together a winter care package for residents at Inspirica and Pacific House of one to two gently used, clean coats/jackets and/or new socks, underwear and mittens (all sizes for adults and children accepted).

Those partiicpating can leave the package on their doorstep on Oct. 3 and TCF’s food delivery volunteers will collect the bag while delivering the dinner.