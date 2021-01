The Community Fund of Darien / Contributed photo

The Community Fund of Darien is holding another “Community Dinner for a Cause” on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Proceeds from the dinner, prepared by Nino’s of Darien, will benefit local nonprofit partners, and support programs focusing on youth success in the community. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at www.communityfunddarien.org.