The Community Fund of Darien’s first-ever “Community Chase” is a virtual competition for teams of friends and families of all ages. “Mission: Possible” will take place the week of Sept. 19-26 and will benefit programs that strengthen youth, adults and families in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford operated by The Community Fund’s nonprofit partners.

Using a mobile device, teams of four to six players will be assigned points for each mission completed and players can track progress and rankings on a live leaderboard. Play casually, or be “in it to win it” for a chance to earn prizes. Missions will go live at 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 and players will have until 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 to complete their challenges.

Sample missions include:

Name the oldest church in Darien; Bonus points for submitting a photo of your team leaving four cans of soup in the church’s collection box for one of The Community Fund of Darien’s non-profit partners’ food pantry.

Take a selfie of your team outside of a participating Darien local business sponsor.

Submit a video of your family playing “The floor is lava.”

Teams are encouraged to share their mission photos on TCF’s Facebook and Instagram pages using the hashtag #TCFMissionPossible.

“‘Mission: Possible!’ is a great way to safely unite our community while respecting social distancing,” said Janet King, The Community Fund of Darien’s executive director.

“We wanted to create a unique, fun and exciting activity that gives people the chance to explore and learn more about their hometown and our nonprofit partners, who provide so much support for our neighbors in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford,” King said.

To participate, register at www.communityfunddarien.org ($50 per team, create your own team of four to six players.) Registration fees will directly support TCF’s local nonprofit partners. An email confirmation will contain TCF’s “Mission: Possible!” game code; download the free “Goose Chase” app on your iPhone or Android and enter the game code within the app to begin.

To complete a mission, select it from the list and follow the instructions to receive the allotted points. Missions may involve submitting a photo or video, checking-in at a specific location or solving a puzzle or riddle.

Sponsors for the event include Noroton Presybterian Church, Hollow Tree Self Storage, Hutchinson Tree Care Specialists, Sasco River Center, Darien Sport Shop, Andrew Stefanou Salon & Spa, Bankwell, Barrett Bookstore, Crescendo Music, Dance on the DL, Darien Running Company, Hands on Pottery, HAYVN, Helen Ainson, Sheree Frank with Houlihan Lawrence, Joyride, Kumon, Lanphier, Manhattan Marriage and Family Therapy, Performance Physical Therapy and Wellness, Precisely Pilates, and Pure Barre and Rhone.

The Community Fund of Darien initiates solutions, builds collaborations, and implements and supports programs to strengthen youth, adults and families for lasting and positive impact in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford. Since its founding in 1951, TCF has distributed over $20 million to local nonprofit organizations and community initiatives. More information can be found at www.communityfunddarien.org.