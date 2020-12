WILTON — Ask any Wilton resident if they know who Lexi is, and it would be surprising if they didn’t have an immediate answer.

The lost dog’s face dots almost every public pole and the search campaign’s widely shared — as the yellow lab mix has occupied the minds and hearts of hundreds of Wilton residents this holiday season.

Brandi Solomon, of Fairfield, was visiting friends in Wilton when her 11-year-old yellow lab mix, Lexi, went missing. With only knowing her friend in Wilton, Solomon took to social media to reach out for help in unfamiliar territory.

The last thing she expected was the amount of response.

Lexi, who remains missing as of Sunday, Dec. 27, has been spotted in various locations since she went missing Dec. 7. A band of Wilton residents and those from the surrounding area have organized a campaign to keep up the search and compare sightings.

Lexi’s last “official” sighting was a week ago. Solomon classified it as an official sighting because Lexi was captured on a Ring camera and Solomon was able to positively identify her. The sighting was on Silver Spring Road on the Wilton and Ridgefield border.

Recently some New Canaan residents said they may have seen Lexi near New Canaan High School. While Solomon is tracking every lead, and is grateful for them, it is helpful if there’s a positive identification.

What Solomon wants to reinforce is for those who are searching or may spot Lexi, it is critical not to approach her or call out to her.

“At this point she’s in survival mode. People have seen her and in trying to be helpful have tried to reach out to her, but it just makes her run off course and further away,” Solomon said.

Helpful tips for those seeking Lexi:

— Do not call out to her. Don’t make sudden movements. Simply sit quietly in your car or away from the dog, and call Solomon’s number to report a sighting.

— If possible, get a photo or video to send to Solomon.

— Lexi is a yellow lab mix. She is wearing a red and green collar, along with a tag with snowflakes on it with Solomon’s contact info. She also currently has an irritated patch on her upper left leg. Her tail curls up at the end.

— For those in the area of where Lexi has been spotted, Solomon asks that if they have a Ring camera, to turn it on and put food outside to see if they can capture her on film.

— If it is suspected Lexi is in someone’s yard or near a house, it is asked that a can of tuna or dog food or other pungent food is put outdoors, and the homeowner retreat indoors. Once Lexi has established it is a safe space to eat, then call Solomon for further action.

— Solomon also asks the community to check hidden spaces — under decks, in sheds, any location that Lexi might be seeking shelter.

Solomon also recently connected with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who supported the search, she said, and was impressed with the community efforts to find Lexi.

“The community of Wilton has really come together. I have one friend who lives here and everyone else, I don’t know. It’s been incredible how nice and giving and wonderful everyone has been,” Solomon said.

Solomon said she was overwhelmed at the response of Wilton residents.

“A few women have been in direct contact with me. One woman has been on a text chain wiht about 100 Wilton moms. There was originally about five people and it’s grown. Another woman has a totally different chain of 50 people. There are people helping I don’t even know about,” Solomon said.

One of those women, Wilton resident Pilar King, has been funneling tips and information to Solomon to avoid having her being bombarded by so many. She said she was helping because she was so heartbroken for Solomon.

“I can’t imagine the pain of losing my dog, we all can’t stop thinking about Lexi feeling lost out there, and Brandi feeling lost without her best friend,” King said.

“I’m amazed at how many people feel the same, so many old Wilton friends jumping in to help, to people I’ve met through the search, everyone feels compelled to help find Lexi,” she said.

People have helped in so many ways, it’s been a beautiful thing to watch. From canvassing neighborhoods and dropping flyers in mailboxes, to grilling food to try to attract her, spreading the word on social media, everyone has been so supportive, King said.

“There are roughly 30-40 people that check in daily via text and Facebook. Not to mention the countless others that are on the look for FB updates and sightings in their neighborhoods,” King said.

Lexi has been part of Solomon’s family for 10 years, and she adopted her a shelter dog. Lexi had been through various homes her first year of life before settling in with Solomon as her forever home.

“We’ve been through four or five different homes. She is my dog but she’s my whole family’s dog. She brings all of us together,” she said.