Commission eyes restrictions on striped bass harvest

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials with a regional fisheries management group are holding a public hearing in Delaware this week on a proposal to restrict the harvest of striped bass along the Atlantic coast.

Thursday's meeting in Dover concerns proposed changes to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's management plan for striped bass, also known as rockfish.

The addendum to the plan proposes to reduce fishing-related mortality by 18% in response to an assessment last year that indicated that the population was overfished.

Officials are proposing a range of options for both commercial and recreational fishing that are designed to end overfishing of striped bass and reduce fishing mortality to the target level next year.