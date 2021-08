DARIEN — Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley said there is always excitement and anticipation on the first day of school, but it was especially “palpable” on Monday.

“It’s wonderful for the entire school community to come together again,” he said.

This was the first time in more than a year that some students had been on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 50 to 75 students had opted to remain remote for the entirety of the last school year.

More than 4,600 students are expected to once again fill the schools this year, though.

“They were excited to see each other and their friends again,” Addley said.

Though it wasn’t fully back to normal, Addley said the students and staff did a great job adapting to the current school environment by wearing masks and social distancing.

“Students and staff transitioned very smoothly,” he said, adding they all hit the platform running to create a very positive first day.

He said there were no problems and all of the logistics went well. Even more students are riding the bus this year compared with last year, which helped out with drop-off.

And has become tradition, the parent teacher organizations hung signs and balloons around the schools to welcome everyone to the new academic year.

“They decorate the place to make the place feel welcoming for students and staff,” Addley said.

He thanked all of the staff for their planning and for the parents’ support to really make this year’s first day special.

He said the passion everyone has for the district was evident.

“It’s a special day in the school calendar and today went as smoothly as I could hope for,” he said.