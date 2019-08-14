Colorado to pay $7M for post-fire flooding prevention effort

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado agencies have conducted a damage survey report showing about $7 million will be spent to protect homes from post-fire flooding.

The Durango Herald reported Wednesday that the Natural Resources Conservation Service, La Plata County and an engineering firm determined the multi-million-dollar project will fund multiple efforts including placement of concrete barriers and sandbags.

Department officials say it will protect about 120 homes from potential flooding from the 416 Fire burn scar about 340 miles (547 kilometers) south of Denver.

Officials say the NRCS will fund 75% of the project and the remaining costs will be split between the state and property owners.

Officials say the project is expected to begin in less than a month and remain in place for about two to five years as vegetation grows back.

