Colorado suit seeks suspension of drilling permits

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado group opposed to hydraulic fracturing announced a lawsuit seeking to halt new oil and gas drilling permits until updated regulations are in place.

Colorado Rising attorney Joe Salazar said Wednesday the Denver District Court complaint alleges the state is issuing drilling permits under rules made obsolete by a new law .

The law requires the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to put public health and safety ahead of production in considering permits. It's devising rules to comply.

A group of Broomfield residents contend, in part, that the agency didn't afford them the right to raise health and environmental objections afforded them under the new law as the agency considered a well location permit.

The commission had no immediate comment on the complaint.