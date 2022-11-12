Colorado police arrest suspect in shooting of 12-year-old

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado said Saturday that they have arrested an 18-year-old suspect as part of their investigation into a Friday shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, officials said.

The two victims, who were related, were shot while walking down the street in Aurora on Friday just before 3 p.m., KCNC-TV CBS Colorado reported, citing police. They were both transported to a hospital, where the 12-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after. The 14-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.