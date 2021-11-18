Colorado officials hear options on restoring gray wolves

DENVER (AP) — While gray wolves are under pressure from a federal delisting and increased hunting in some Rocky Mountain states, Colorado wildlife officials heard a number of detailed options Thursday for implementing a voter-approved reintroduction of the species west of the Continental Divide.
The highlights of ongoing work by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife task force come as advocacy groups fight to restore federal protections for wolves and as hunting restrictions in some some states, including Idaho and Montana, have been eased, producing increased wolf kills and outraging wildlife advocates.