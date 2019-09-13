Colorado man killed in plane crash in southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a small plane crash in southeast Wyoming.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 62-year-old Zane Schmeeckle, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, crashed his single-engine plane into a field south of Carpenter on Saturday evening. He was the only one on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which involved a Bellanca 7GCBC Citabria "C'' Package plane.

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid says it could be several weeks before an autopsy is released.

