Colorado lawmaker unblocks constituent on social media

DENVER (AP) — A state lawmaker from Colorado has agreed to no longer block constituents from social media accounts linked to his state Senate office.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit against Republican Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction in May on behalf of Anne Landman.

While Scott unblocked Landman's access to his accounts shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the ACLU sought a federal court order to bar public officeholders in Colorado from censoring people on social media accounts linked to their official roles. The lawsuit was settled Friday without such an order.

Earlier this year, Senate President Leroy Garcia was sued over his decision to block someone from commenting on his Facebook page. Both settlements cost taxpayers $25,000.

President Donald Trump is still fighting a New York court ruling saying he can't block critics from his Twitter feed.