Colorado kayaker identified in Monument Lake death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The El Paso County coroner's office has identified 38-year-old James Arends as the man who died while kayaking Monument Lake in Colorado, authorities said.

The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District said officers with the Monument Police Department found Arends on Monday around 10 a.m., The Gazette reported.

“Despite our crew’s best efforts, the victim did not survive,” the fire department said in a Twitter post Monday.

“We are saddened by this outcome and send our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the police department said.

A witness at a nearby home told authorities they saw the kayak overturned in the water before calling authorities.

The county coroner’s office is expected to release the official determination of death.