Colorado inmate dies while being treated for virus symptoms

DENVER (AP) — An inmate at a prison in southern Colorado died while being treated at a hospital after showing symptoms of the coronavirus, the state corrections department said Thursday.

The 58-year-old man, who had been held at the Fremont Correctional Facility near Canon City, died Tuesday at Littleton Adventist Hospital, where he was transferred after being initially brought to a Canon City area hospital on Oct. 14, the department said.

He is the fourth Colorado inmate to die since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The other inmates were held at the Sterling Correctional Facility and died earlier in the outbreak.

The man's name cannot be released because of medical privacy laws, the department said in a press release.

Just over 1,400 Colorado inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus but all but 280 have since recovered according to the department's latest update.