Colorado health care, prescription drug bills are now laws

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed into law legislation requiring insurers to offer a standard state-supervised health plan to people and small business. The law also provides for sanctions for hospitals and other health care providers that don't participate in lowering costs.
What was once envisioned as a so-called “public option” to be offered by the state became a plan passed during the just-concluded legislative session that requires premium reductions by 2025 of 15% from plans now offered.