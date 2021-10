LASALLE, Colo. (AP) — A dairy in northern Colorado has been fined nearly $25,000 after the death of a worker whose truck slipped into a pit filled with liquid manure.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Shelton Land and Cattle LTD, which does business as Shelton Dairy Corp., on Sept. 24 for the March death of 44-year-old Juan Panzo Temoxtle, The Greeley Tribune reported Friday. Temoxtle was pulled from the cab of the vacuum truck and died at a nearby hospital.