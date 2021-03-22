Colorado baker sued for refusing gender transition cake

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple went on trial Monday in yet another lawsuit, this one involving a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
Autumn Scardina, a transgender lawyer, attempted to order a birthday cake that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside on the same day in 2017 that the Supreme Court announced it would hear Jack Phillips' appeal over his refusal to make a gay couple's wedding cake.