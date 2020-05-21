Collision between bicyclist and pick-up truck on Darien street a close call

A collision between a bicyclist and a pickup truck on Wednesday in Darien luckily resulted in only minor incident.

A 36 year old Stamford man was driving a pickup truck, and was stopped at the stop sign on Five Mile River Road at Tokeneke Road. The truck then proceeded directly across Tokeneke Road with the intent to enter Raymond Street. The male bicyclist, age 65, of Darien, was westbound on Tokeneke Road on the right shoulder.

The bicycle collided with the right rear of the pickup truck. In this case, there were no injuries and there no visible damage to the bicycle.

The pickup truck operator stated that he had waited for vehicle traffic to clear and did not see the bicyclist coming to his right. The vehicle operator was found to be in violation of CGS 14-301 (Fail to obey the duties of a stop sign).

Darien Police said that overall, this was a fairly minor collision that, thankfully, was not more severe.