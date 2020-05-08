College on Navajo has record number of bachelor's degrees

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A college on the Navajo Nation has a record number of students receiving bachelor's degrees.

Diné College holds one graduation ceremony each year in the spring. It was scheduled Friday, but the coronavirus changed that.

Instead, students are being recognized for a month on the college’s website with their biographies, photos and congratulatory messages. They can also share video of at-home celebrations with their family.

The graduates will get their diplomas at a later date, along with a cap and gown, and some souvenirs.

Of the 176 students getting degrees and certificates, 53 will receive four-year degrees. Those include 21 bachelor's degrees in psychology, 10 in business administration, eight in public health and several in elementary education.

Five are getting bachelor's degrees in biology, a program established about three years ago.

The number of bachelor's degrees is up from 41 last year and 30 in 2018.

Nearly 1,500 mostly Navajos are enrolled at the school that has several campuses across the Navajo Nation. The reservation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Diné College is the first college established by a tribe more than 50 years ago.