College athletes take refuge at Darien’s youth center after I95 team bus accident

The Depot Youth Center in Darien is used to being a comfort zone for Darien youth. But it became much more than that when 16 college athletes and their coach took refuge there Friday night after their team bus went off the road on I95. The bus came to rest at the Noroton Heights Train Station.

The athletes ranged in age from 18 to 25.

Though the name of the college or team isn’t listed in the state police report, the names in the police report are found on the 2019-20 roster of Merrimack College’s women’s basketball team in North Andover, Massachusetts. According to their schedule, the team was heading to Long Island to take on Long Island University at 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to a report from the state police, the bus, listed as a 2012 Prevost H3-45 was traveling south on I95 in the right lane at approximate 9 p.m. when it allegedly traveled off the roadway, to the right, striking a metal link fence and small bushes. It came to a final stop in the Noroton Heights Train Station.

No injuries were reported. The driver was the only one taken to the hospital, and state police said he received a verbal warning for for failure to maintain his proper lane.

The women, whose hometowns are listed throughout the East Coast, including New York, New Hamsphire, Rhode Island and Massaschusetts, were brought in to the Depot which shares its parking lot with the Noroton Heights Train Station.

“They were very shaken up and freezing,” said Depot program director Janice Marzano.

The Depot was having an event for seventh and eighth graders at the time the basketball players arrived, escorted by state and Darien police

Marzano said they were at the Depot for about an hour while accommodations could be sorted out. The seventh and eighth grade students helped the players more than they realized — just by being themselves.

“They were asking them all kinds of questions about being ‘real’ basketball players and what college was like,” she said. The conversation helped the tired and upset young women, she said.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said she arrived toward the end of the team’s time at The Depot but said it was “fantastic” the youth center was there as a respite.

“The girls were really upset and shaken up by the incident and it really helped —the coach was very grateful,” Stevenson said.

“The young kids who were at the Depot, without knowing they did it, were able to take the basketball team’s minds off of it. It was a really nice part of a very difficult story that could have ended up tragically.

Stevenson said it was a “miracle” that no one was hurt, and it was miracle no vehicles in the parking lot were hit.

“It was fantastic that the Depot was able to play a unique and unexpected role. It was so fortunate no one was hurt. It was the best outcome of a tough situation,” she said.

The Darien Times has reached out to the Merrimack College athletic department for comment.