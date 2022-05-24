Cold weather slows spread of big wildfires in New Mexico

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in North American came to a near standstill overnight amid light rain and frosty temperatures as firefighters scrambled Tuesday to clear flammable vegetation and deployed aircraft to douse smoldering forests.

The blaze that started about seven weeks ago in the Rocky Mountains foothills east of Santa Fe was 41% encircled by clearings and barriers that can stop a wildfire from spreading further.

Gusty winds continued to carry hot embers across barrier such as roadways, as fire crews race to extinguish small spot fires.

The fire has consumed more than 486 square miles (1,260 square kilometers) of timber, grassland and brush, with evacuations in place for weeks.

It's among six active large fires in the state that have burned across 536 square miles (1,388 square kilometers).

So far this year, wildland fires have burned across roughly 2,650 square miles (6,860 square kilometers) of the U.S. That's roughly twice the average burn for this time of year, according to a national center for coordinating wildfire suppression. Climate change and an enduring drought are significant factors.

Wildland firefighters in New Mexico braced for the anticipated return of hot, dry and windy weather later this week.

"By Friday we’re back to the same old critical fire weather that we have been experiencing for many, many days,” said Stewart Turner, a fire behavior analyst for the U.S. Forest Service.

A wildfire on the outskirts of Los Alamos National Laboratory was 85% contained Tuesday. In the vicinity, Bandelier National Monument is preparing to reopen some areas to visitors Friday.

In southwestern New Mexico, a fire is burning through portions of the Gila National Forest and outlying areas.