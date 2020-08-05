Cochran reconsiders post with WVa Schools for Deaf, Blind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Days after being chosen to lead the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, Scott Cochran has decided not to take the position, the state Department of Education said.

He made the decision based on being able to remain close to his family, the agency said Tuesday in a news release.

“While the Board is disappointed, we fully understand why he made this difficult decision,” board President Miller Hall said.

“I will continue my journey in Webster County to provide rewarding opportunities for all students, while being present and available for my family which is the driving force of my life,” Cochran, Webster County school superintendent, said in the release.

Pam Homberg has agreed to remain in the post with the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind until a new superintendent is selected.

The Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney serves more than 100 children.