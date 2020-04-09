Coastal flood and wind advisories issued, thunderstorms predicted for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood and wind advisory for Darien and surrounding area, with thunderstorms predicted for after 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory in effect from 12 to 2 Thursday, as well as a wind advisory from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The hazardous weather outlook is for southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

Minor coastal flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations on the shoreline of Southern Fairfield County, including soem roads, and low lying proeprty including parking lots and parks.

Breaking waves of two to three feet along the south shore of Connecticut may result in beach erosion and wave splashover during the times of high tide today.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gusty winds may result in downed tree limbs and possible power outagees.

The full forecast:

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. High near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday

Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind around 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night

Rain, mainly after 9pm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Rain, mainly before 2pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.