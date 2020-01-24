Coastal flood advisory in effect for Darien Saturday

Flooding at Pear Tree Point Beach in October. Flooding at Pear Tree Point Beach in October. Photo: Contributed /Janienne Hackett Photo: Contributed /Janienne Hackett Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coastal flood advisory in effect for Darien Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Rain predicted for Saturday has resulted in a coastal flood advisory for Darien and the surrounding area.

Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The full forecast:

Friday Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday

Rain, mainly after 9am. High near 42. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. East wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain, mainly before 10pm. Low around 34. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.