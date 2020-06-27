Coast Guard suspends search for tanker ship crewmember

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a crewmember of a tanker ship who went overboard approximately 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The agency said in a news release Friday night that Coast Guard aircrews flew 22 sorties for a period of 45 combined hours over a search area of approximately 4,000 square miles.

Two good Samaritan vessels also assisted in the search.

The agency on Wednesday said a man was reported overboard from the tanker ship Hellas Gladiator. The Hellas Gladiator was headed to the Netherlands, The Virginian-Pilot previously reported. It sails under the flag of Malta.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of this individual, and thank the vessel Hellas Gladiator and our maritime partners enrolled in the (Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue) program for providing a continuous search effort throughout this case,” said Lt. j.g. Victoria Moon, operations unit controller at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center.