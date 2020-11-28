Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf

PORTLAND (AP) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday for a man who presumably drowned while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon Coast.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, the Oregon State Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Netarts Fire and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a small inflatable boat that had capsized at the mouth of Netarts Bay.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, Srun Hong, 53, and Lyda Hong, 41, had been crabbing when the boat capsized in the heavy surf.

Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a Coast Guard helicopter crew. She was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, Oregon State Police said.

Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned.