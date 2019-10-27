Coast Guard says second man was on missing boat

BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard says a second man was on board a boat reported missing on a trip from Rhode Island to Miami.

Ryan Hollis left Jamestown, Rhode Island Wednesday in a 43-foot Beneteau sailing boat, the Carol K.

He was supposed to make a stop in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday, where he was to check in with his girlfriend back in Rhode Island.

She contacted the Coast Guard Saturday to report him missing.

The Coast Guard says cellphone information shows another man, Joshua Kane Cairone, also was on the boat Wednesday along with a dog.

They have posted photos of the missing men and the dog on Twitter . They say the photos were posted by Hollis on social media Wednesday and were taken 12 nautical miles south of Newport.

