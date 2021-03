SITKA, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard said it has concluded its monitoring of a diesel fuel leak caused by a fishing boat that sank in Alaska.

A 52-foot (16 meter) seiner was reported to have sunk Feb. 27 about three miles (about five kilometers) southeast of Sitka, the Coast Guard said. About 1,550 gallons (5,867 liters) of diesel fuel and oily water mixture were removed from the vessel’s fuel tanks, the Coast Guard said.