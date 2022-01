WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A now-closed Catholic school in Massachusetts has been sold for $4.75 million to a nonprofit that plans to build a three-story senior living apartment complex on the site.

Goddard Homestead closed on the nearly 24-acre (9.7-hectare) former St. Peter-Marian Junior Senior High School campus in Worcester in December, Executive Director Joan Cusson told The Telegram & Gazette. The project is scheduled to open for residency by late 2024.