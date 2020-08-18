Close vote: Darien schools poll top response is in person, full time learning

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Close vote: Darien schools poll top response is in person, full time learning 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Students “should be back full time in person as soon as school opens” was the option most chosen in a fairly close Facebook poll by The Darien Times.

View the poll results on The Darien Times Facebook page.

The poll, created last week, was in response to last week’s Board of Education meeting which discussed the details of the town’s back to school reopening plan.

Additionally, a petition was created on change.org called Re-open Darien Public Schools 5-Days / Week in Person, which is encouraging support to re-open Darien public schools in-person, five days a week starting Sept. 3. To date, out of a goal of 1,000 signatures, more than 640 have signed.

Reasons the petition gives for its support of this learning plan include:

Students have no consistent schedule and the two days a week curriculum will not be full, leaving kids at a disadvantage verses neighboring towns opening five days a week in person.

Teachers are still potentially exposed, but also now have to manage both in-person and eLearning.

Parents will have continued management of eLearning, which was a nightmare, and no fixed schedule for kids

Additionally, the petition asked questions of the Board of Education in regard to school reopening. These questions can be viewed on the petition, under Darien Re-Opening Update.

Approved school plan: Hybrid model

The highest number of responses to the poll chose a different option from the Board’s school reopening plan for the fall — which is a hybrid reopening.

As part of the hybrid model, Darien students will return to school in person two days a week, with a remote half day Friday in order for a fully sanitize and clean facilities. The remote half day Friday will continue throughout the year.

Students who are learning on remote days will participate by livestream instruction part of the time and independent work on other parts of the remote eLearning.

The hybrid model is currently planned to continue until students return to full-time, in school learning on Sept. 29, barring any changes.

Related: Hybrid to in-person: Darien school district shares reopening plans

Back to school poll

Out of the 51 responses, 23 voted that students should be back in school full time in person as soon as school opens.

One responder wrote: “Based on Darien's low infection rate, we are clearly in a good position to open our schools full time. This is based on Governor Lamont's formula for school re-opening. This position is also supported by Dr Fauci, pediatricians, the CDC, and child psychologists. There is no objective and no political reason not to be back to school full time and in person as soon as school opens.”

Another wrote: “At least to begin and get our kids back in school feeling safe and positive about life in general. I hate to think that after all this effort, i.e. quarantine, social distancing and wearing masks, which was unfathomable and now is the new norm — Our children need to know they’re safe again in school— even if the back up is a hybrid. Start full time with an emphasized effort on cleaning, and then roll back to a hybrid if needed.”

The second highest number of responders to the poll - 19 — were those who agree with the current approved plan.

One person wrote: “Given the increase in infections in a large number of states, I think a reasonable ‘soft’ entry back to school makes sense. Even in the hybrid model, students will get an emotional lift from face to face interactions with teachers and their friends. Teachers will have time to adjust to the new safety protocols. It allows students, teachers and parents to adjust to a completely new environment, while trying to limit exposure to COVID.”

Yet another person chose the hybrid plan for her older children, and the full time, in person poll choice for her younger child.

A poll option that came in a distant third place —with eight votes — indicated they’re uncomfortable sending their children back to school in person at all yet.

One person chose the “other” poll choice option, writing that she’s “extremely hesitant” to send her children to school, but “trust those making the decisions have everyone’s best interests at heart and have considered things I don’t even know about.”

Petition creator

The petition and follow-up questions were created by Greg Grambling, a Darien native. He has three young children, with two at Ox Ridge Elementary School and several family members that are or have been teachers.

He said he first thought about creating a petition when he had difficulty dialing into the virtual Board of Education meeting last week and was then surprised to hear the hybrid plan announced.

“Our expectation was there would be more details about going back to school full time,” he said.

He added that Board members were asking “good questions of the administration, including Dr. Alan Addley, such as what have they been looking at in terms of data.”

“They were not responding to any questions,” he said. “The only piece of data referenced was that according to Connecticut state guidelines put in place by health experts, Darien needs to be below 14 cases per week, which they cited were at 3 for the most recent week.”

After the meeting, Grambling said he did some research. “I learned that Darien has not been above 14 cases in a week for over four months and have generally been well below the threshold recommended by the state for in-person learning,” he said.

A detailed survey was sent to Darien parents in regard to returning to school re-opening from the administration in July, for which results have not been accessible to the community or Board of Education.

“Why haven't they shared the results? Norwalk's similar survey results indicated only 22 percent did not want to return to school in-person.” Grambling said.

Additionally, he said according to the hybrid model that was spoken of at the meeting, many families will now need to hire a nanny or a babysitter, “which exposes the teachers, parents and children to an additional person.”

He added that many camps and beaches have been open for the summer, which have had “kids in large groups playing together without masks or social distancing, sharing drinks and snacks.”

Grambling said he is also wondering what will happen if kids do go back and cases of the virus go up as there was no clear plan explained by the administration.

The petition calls for the Board of Education to hold another meeting where they provide responses to the questions being asked and more transparency around the plan and rationale for the plan. 55 percent of schools in the state are re-opening with 5 days/week in-person learning, he said.

He also expressed doubts about the planned full-time, in school learning date on Sept. 29. "Our family is lucky enough to have access to resources to help educate our children. I am most concerned about dual income families and those with kids with special needs."

“Without more clarity on the metrics the administration is observing to make decisions, how can we feel confident in the plan?” he asked.

The Darien Teachers’ Union has expressed several concerns with the reopening plan, including a recent op/ed to The Darien Times regarding concerns with planned live streaming in the classroom.

Board of Education response

In an email Tuesday, Board of Education Chairman Tara Ochman said there are many opinions regarding re-openings during this unprecedented global pandemic.

“I trust and believe that our professionals, with decades of work in education, are creating plans to open schools as safely as possible in this difficult environment,” Ochman said. “District Administration has worked closely with the local health department when making plans.”

She encouraged the public to listen to the parent session held this week by the district’s YouTube channel, which can be assessed here.

To watch the Board of Education meeting, go to Darien TV 79’s Vimeo channel here.

For more information, visit darienps.org.

sfox@darientimes.com