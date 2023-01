This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — After its first request was sidelined by COVID-19, Clock Hill Homes Association is once again seeking financial relief from the town of Darien for repairs to its condominium community.

But the town said it wants more information before it agrees to the organization's request.

The association, which operates a moderate-income condo community on town-owned land, is requesting its lease repayments to the town be forgiven, a request that was discussed during Monday's Board of Selectmen meeting. It currently pays $27,600 in rent annually to the town. It was unclear for how long the association asked their payments to be relieved.

The association sought the same financial relief in 2018 to allow for major capital projects including roof replacements and repainting. A town committee was established, but town administrator Kate Buch said it struggled to get information and eventually fizzled out during the pandemic.

In the original 2018 request, association director Beth Watters said that without the financial relief, residents in the community — the majority of whom lived on fixed incomes — could see increases in their own rental payments. Tenants pay $70 per month rent and $300 per month for maintenance.

Watters said after Monday's meeting that the renewed request covered the same repair work and that she was glad Clock Hill was on the board's agenda after the delays from the pandemic.

"We're just happy they're going to look into it and learn more about us and the necessities that we have for the complex," she said.

First Selectman Monica McNally said she needed to see more information on what kind of repair work was still needed for Clock Hill and if there were any other ways for the town to offer non-financial support to the association.

"We own the land, is there tree work that would make sense for us to do, that kind of thing?" she asked Buch.

"To get a picture of that, we would need to have almost like a six-year capital plan," Buch said.

Selectman Jon Zagrodozky, who worked on the 2018 request while on the Board of Finance, also said he wanted a fuller picture to understand whether the lease relief would be enough of a solution for the property’s issues, including maintenance and building quality.

“Without a full view of the state of this property, I don’t have a sense of whether simply abating this particular amount is going to solve this problem and whether there’s a potential that we’re running into a fairly significant problem,” he said. “None of that was clear with any of these materials, so until I see that, I’m not comfortable supporting this.”

Selectman Sarah Neumann requested more updated financial information from Clock Hill: The most recent financial information provided was from the end of 2021.

“I don’t have an accurate sense of where they are financially to make that decision,” she said. “I want to have a fuller understanding of what really has to get done and what are all of the estimates, and where they are financially right now… what’s going on for January 2023, not from December 2021.”

Zagrodozky and Selectman Michael Burke agreed to work with the Clock Hill Homes Association as they prepare a more in-depth presentation.